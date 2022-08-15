15 Photos Of Will & Jada Packing On The PDA

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For the first time since the night of the Oscars, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been seen out together, and they’re trending because of it.

The two were seen hanging out after getting lunch at Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Saturday (August 13).

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith spotted walking together in LA pic.twitter.com/hZVImbPQgD — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) August 14, 2022

It was their first appearance since the 94th Academy Awards, where Will won Best Actor for his work in King Richard, but also made worldwide headlines for slapping comedian Chris Rock after he joked about Jada being bald.

While Jada didn’t interact with photogs, Will was all smiles, even waving. The smile was in stark contrast to the look on the Oscar winner’s face when he spoke out, on camera in an apology video posted to his social pages a few weeks ago.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out,” Will shared. “So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

While he awaits that communication, the star seems to be in good spirits. It helps that he has Jada by his side. The two inadvertently showed some PDA as they were photographed by paparazzi, with Jada hanging on to her husband’s belt strap to stay by his side. And PDA is something the couple know a lot about. They’ve been showing it plenty since they became an item in 1995. Since everyone’s talking about Mr. and Mrs. Smith, we thought we’d compile some sweet photos of their PDA moments, as well as share everything they’ve said about their unconventional love story. Check out both below.