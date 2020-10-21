Niecy Nash Has A Message For Fans Who Don’t Support Her New Marriage

In August, actress Niecy Nash surprised her fans with two big announcements –she was remarried, and to a woman this time around.

The Claws star, 50, broke the news via Instagram posting photos of her surprise wedding to singer Jessica Betts, proudly declaring herself “Mrs. Carole Denise Betts” in the caption. Before that moment, Nash had never spoken publicly about being in a same-sex relationship, and her fans did not know that she and Betts were an item.

Since officially tying the knot, the couple have been very vocal about their love story and how happy they have been since finding each other. Any for any fans who aren’t happy for Nash, know this, Nash isn’t worried about your opinions during this joyous time in her life.

“If I lost a fan because of who I love, then that wasn’t a real fan,” Nash wrote in the comments section of her Instagram after someone asked how she felt about some of her fans’ negative reactions to her new love story. “Who/how I love has nothing to do with my art. I’m still a skilled, Emmy-nominated, award-winning actress,” she continued.

Well said, Niecy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGYjGNypJ0-/

Nash most recently starred in the music video for Bett’s single “Catch Me” which features the newlyweds alone on a beautiful beach together wearing their wedding clothes.

Congrats again to the happy couple.