The Real Candy Girls! The New Edition Fellas and Their Beautiful Wives

New Edition is one of the greatest R&B groups of all time, and when it comes to romance, the R&B crooners don’t play in the love department either. Here’s a look at the group members and their beautiful wives.
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in 2017
Bobby Brown and his second wife, Alicia Etheridge, were married in 2012. Here the couple, who have three children together, Cassisus Brown, Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown, and Hendrix Estelle Sheba Brown, were spotted getting cozy on the red carpet at the premiere of The New Edition Story in 2017.
The Browns, and one of their minis, hung out back stage at the Soul Train Awards in 2012.
Bobby proposed to Alicia in front of the crowd on stage at Funk Fest in 2010.
Meet the Browns!
Ralph married his second wife, Amber Serrano, in 2004 during a beautiful double wedding with band-mate Ricky Bell. They met for the first time when she was just a 13 year old fan, then years later they bumped into each other once again, and this time, he just had to get her number.
A lovely thowback photo of the Tresvants.
The Bells, a low-key couple for sure, cuddle for the camera. Aww!
Ricky Bell and his wife, actress Amy Correa Bell, attend BET’s ‘An Obama Celebration’ at The White House on October 2016 in Washington, D.C.
A classic R&B couple!
Could these two be any cuter?
You can tell from their photos that the DeVoes always have a good time together.
Chemistry heavy couple, the DeVoes, always arrive dressed to impress.
Michael Bivins and his longtime wife and best friend Teasha.
Meet the Bivins!
The happy couple during a surprise party for Michael in 2010.
The fellas of New Edition and their lovely wives pose for one seriously epic group shot.
Everyone got together to attend the 2016 Soul Train Awards. Aww!
We can’t get enough of these group shots! Can you? New Edition for life!
The Bells, the DeVoes and the Bivins had the pleasure of sharing a moment with the Obamas before they left the White House. We love it!