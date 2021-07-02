The Real Candy Girls! The New Edition Fellas and Their Beautiful Wives

Photography By Earl Gibson III

New Edition is one of the greatest R&B groups of all time, and when it comes to romance, the R&B crooners don’t play in the love department either. Here’s a look at the group members and their beautiful wives.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in 2017

01 That ’90s Kind Of Love Did you know most of the members of New Edition’s squad are happily married? See the photos of the fellas with their wives! Getty 02 Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge Alicia was right backstage supporting her husband at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture VERZUZ event when Brown battled fellow R&B king Keith Sweat. Photography By Earl Gibson III 03 Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge The lovebirds together behind the scenes at the epic ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2021 VERZUZ battle between Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat. Photography By Earl Gibson III 04 Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheridge Bobby Brown and his second wife, Alicia Etheridge, were married in 2012. Here the couple, who have three children together, Cassisus Brown, Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown, and Hendrix Estelle Sheba Brown, were spotted getting cozy on the red carpet at the premiere of The New Edition Story in 2017. 2017 Getty Images 05 Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheridge The Browns, and one of their minis, hung out back stage at the Soul Train Awards in 2012. Earl Gibson III 06 Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheridge Bobby proposed to Alicia in front of the crowd on stage at Funk Fest in 2010. Harmony Gerber 07 Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheridge Meet the Browns! Jason LaVeris 08 Ralph Tresvant and Amber Tresvant Ralph married his second wife, Amber Serrano, in 2004 during a beautiful double wedding with band-mate Ricky Bell. They met for the first time when she was just a 13 year old fan, then years later they bumped into each other once again, and this time, he just had to get her number. Frazer Harrison 09 Ralph Tresvant and Amber Tresvant Ralph Tresvant and his wife Amber Tresvant have been happily married since 2004. Imeh Akpanudosen 10 Ralph Tresvant and Amber Tresvant A lovely thowback photo of the Tresvants. 11 Ricky Bell and Amy Correa Bell The Bells, a low-key couple for sure, cuddle for the camera. Aww! Instagram 12 Ricky Bell and Amy Correa Bell Ricky Bell and his wife, actress Amy Correa Bell, attend BET’s ‘An Obama Celebration’ at The White House on October 2016 in Washington, D.C. Bennett Raglin/BET 13 Ricky Bell and Amy Correa Bell The Bells on the move. 14 Ricky Bell and Amy Correa Bell Singer Ricky Bell and wife Amy Bell were red-carpet ready and looking so in love in 2008. Getty Images 15 Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe Ronnie DeVoe and his lovely wife Shamari DeVoe, who is also a singer (she’s the lead singer of R&B group Blaque), have been married for a solid 11 years. Instagram.com/shamaridevoe 16 Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe A classic R&B couple! Gabe Ginsberg/BET 17 Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe Could these two be any cuter? Earl Gibson III 18 Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe You can tell from their photos that the DeVoes always have a good time together. Instagram.com/shamaridevoe 19 Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe Chemistry heavy couple, the DeVoes, always arrive dressed to impress. Bennett Raglin/BET 20 Michael Bivins and Teasha Bivins Michael Bivins and his longtime wife and best friend Teasha. Leon Bennett/BET 21 Michael Bivins and Teasha Bivins Meet the Bivins! Mike Coppola 22 Michael Bivins and Teasha Bivins The happy couple during a surprise party for Michael in 2010. Johnny Nunez 23 Feel the Love The fellas of New Edition and their lovely wives pose for one seriously epic group shot. Jerritt Clark 24 Double Date! Everyone got together to attend the 2016 Soul Train Awards. Aww! Gabe Ginsberg/BET 25 Rock Solid We can’t get enough of these group shots! Can you? New Edition for life! Ethan Miller 26 Welcome to the White House The Bells, the DeVoes and the Bivins had the pleasure of sharing a moment with the Obamas before they left the White House. We love it! 27 Shamira DeVoe, Teasha Bivins and Amy Correa Bell Shamira DeVoe, Teasha Bivins and Amy Correa Bell pose for the red carpet at BET’s New Edition Story premiere. Instagram.com/shamaridevoe