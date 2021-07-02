The Real Candy Girls! The New Edition Fellas and Their Beautiful Wives
By Charli Penn ·

New Edition is one of the greatest R&B groups of all time, and when it comes to romance, the R&B crooners don’t play in the love department either. Here’s a look at the group members and their beautiful wives.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in 2017

01
That ’90s Kind Of Love

02
Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge
Alicia was right backstage supporting her husband at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture VERZUZ event when Brown battled fellow R&B king Keith Sweat.
03
Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge
The lovebirds together behind the scenes at the epic ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2021 VERZUZ battle between Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat.
04
Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheridge

Bobby Brown and his second wife, Alicia Etheridge, were married in 2012. Here the couple, who have three children together, Cassisus Brown, Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown, and Hendrix Estelle Sheba Brown, were spotted getting cozy on the red carpet at the premiere of The New Edition Story in 2017.

05
Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheridge

The Browns, and one of their minis, hung out back stage at the Soul Train Awards in 2012.

06
Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheridge

Bobby proposed to Alicia in front of the crowd on stage at Funk Fest in 2010.

07
Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheridge

Meet the Browns!

08
Ralph Tresvant and Amber Tresvant

Ralph married his second wife, Amber Serrano, in 2004 during a beautiful double wedding with band-mate Ricky Bell. They met for the first time when she was just a 13 year old fan, then years later they bumped into each other once again, and this time, he just had to get her number.

09
Ralph Tresvant and Amber Tresvant
Ralph Tresvant and his wife Amber Tresvant have been happily married since 2004.
10
Ralph Tresvant and Amber Tresvant

A lovely thowback photo of the Tresvants.

11
Ricky Bell and Amy Correa Bell

The Bells, a low-key couple for sure, cuddle for the camera. Aww!

12
Ricky Bell and Amy Correa Bell

Ricky Bell and his wife, actress Amy Correa Bell, attend BET’s ‘An Obama Celebration’ at The White House on October 2016 in Washington, D.C.

13
Ricky Bell and Amy Correa Bell
The Bells on the move.
14
Ricky Bell and Amy Correa Bell
Singer Ricky Bell and wife Amy Bell were red-carpet ready and looking so in love in 2008.
15
Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe
Ronnie DeVoe and his lovely wife Shamari DeVoe, who is also a singer (she’s the lead singer of R&B group Blaque), have been married for a solid 11 years.
16
Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe

A classic R&B couple!

17
Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe

Could these two be any cuter?

18
Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe

You can tell from their photos that the DeVoes always have a good time together.

19
Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe

Chemistry heavy couple, the DeVoes, always arrive dressed to impress.

20
Michael Bivins and Teasha Bivins

Michael Bivins and his longtime wife and best friend Teasha.

21
Michael Bivins and Teasha Bivins

Meet the Bivins!

22
Michael Bivins and Teasha Bivins

The happy couple during a surprise party for Michael in 2010.

23
Feel the Love

The fellas of New Edition and their lovely wives pose for one seriously epic group shot.

24
Double Date!

Everyone got together to attend the 2016 Soul Train Awards. Aww!

25
Rock Solid

We can’t get enough of these group shots! Can you? New Edition for life!

26
Welcome to the White House

The Bells, the DeVoes and the Bivins had the pleasure of sharing a moment with the Obamas before they left the White House. We love it!

27
Shamira DeVoe, Teasha Bivins and Amy Correa Bell
Shamira DeVoe, Teasha Bivins and Amy Correa Bell pose for the red carpet at BET’s New Edition Story premiere.
