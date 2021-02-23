These Super Romantic Celebrity Couples Keep Us Believing In Love

Yes, Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but here at ESSENCE we celebrate Black love all year long. Usually V-Day gets all of the love, but the sweet truth is, most couples celebrate their love stories in their own unique and special ways more than just one day (or weekend) a year.
From super sweet PDA to grand “just because” vacations, date nights and gestures of love, when it comes to year-round romance, some celebrity couples never disappoint. We love watching their love stories unfold and sharing in the feel good vibes. Here are just a few of the crazy romantic celebrity couples who make us swoon on a regular basis and who love to share their love with fans.
Franklin and Good were married in 2012 and in 2015 they co-authored The Wait: A Powerful Practice For Finding The Love Of Your Life, a guidebook for couples practicing abstaining from sex until marriage.
Actress and model Meagan Good and her husband, producer and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin keep it cuter than cute at all times, and they’re never afraid to let us is on a date night.
Singer and songwriter Teyana Taylor and her hubby, Nets player Iman Shumpert keep it hot at all times when they’re together and their passion for one another always shines through.
The passionate pair were married in 2016 and have since welcomed two children together—two adorable daughters, Iman (Jr.) and Rue.
Gabrielle Union and her husband, NBA champ Dwyane Wade, never shy away from loving each other in front of the cameras, be it through lavish getaways or sweet snuggles at home during family time.
The couple tied the knot back in August 2014 and have since welcomed a daughter together, Kaavia James Union Wade, 2, who joined their big beautiful blended family of seven.
The singer and her NFL star hubby are always bringing sweetness to our timelines with their feel good, fun loving adventures together. Mr. Wilson never skips a detail when it comes to making a moment special for his wife and kids and we love to see it.
PDA and the Wilsons go beautifully hand-in-hand. Just look at the way he looks at her! No wonder women all over the world were asking Ciara to share the prayer she prayed for this man! (Swoon!)
The Elbas made it official in a stunning wedding in Morocco in 2019, and women across the world wept, mostly because it’s so clear their love is real, meant to be, and impossible to ignore. Aww!
Mrs. Elba herself, model Sabrina Dhowre, is a very, very happily married woman who calls one of the “Sexiest Men Alive” her husband and partner. The pair can regularly be spotted loving and supporting each other around the globe.
Grant Hill put a move on singer Tamia’s heart over two decades ago and they’ve been each other’s forever ever since. We love their deep devotion to honoring their time together and the little stolen moments that make a big difference.
Tamia and Grant Hill tied the knot in 1999 and they’ve been enjoying the ride ever since. We love to see them dancing together and wining and dining each others on vacations. He’s a true gentleman and he loves to love his queen.
Musical hot couple Jhene Aiko and Big Sean made it official three years into their friendship. Now the pair rarely keep their hands off of each other and are always holding each other close for the cameras.
In April 2020 Big Sean hinted at proposing to his ladylove soon. The off then on again couple are really in it to win it this time.
We love to see a couple get vulnerable and not shy away from telling the world how much they mean to each other. Actor and singer Rotimi and his fiancée, singer and songwriter Vanessa Mdee, take turns praising each other’s love and devotion on social media and reminding us all that it’s truly about partnership, respect and love.
The newly engaged couple has us rooting for their romantic love every step of the way.
Childhood sweethearts turned celebrity power couple Steph and Ayesha Curry make us swoon every time they show up together for the cameras. Clearly the married, family-first couple are both best friends and caring partners.
Steph and Ayesha have been happily married since 2011 and are the proud parents of three.
Actress Niecy Nash and her wife, singer Jessica Betts, never miss an opportunity to romance each other with serenades, social media tributes and romantic photo opps.
The newlyweds surprised everyone when they announced they had tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in the summer of 2020. Fans had no idea they were even an item before they revealed they’d made it to the altar.
When the singer isn’t serenading her new husband and longtime love she’s thanking him for his undying love and support through the years. Their easygoing love gives us all of the feel good romance vibes.
After postponing their wedding plans three times during the pandemic, the happy couple recently eloped in December 2020. Their elopement video was the definition of pure romance as Cotter carefully escorted his bride to the courthouse as their love took center stage.
Actors Jesse Williams (Grey’s Antatomy) and Taylour Paige are a pretty low-key Hollywood couple, but when they do emerge on our feeds, they couldn’t look more in love and in tune with each other.
The couple enjoys traveling together and stealing a tender moment alone.
Iman and Shepard were married in 2018 and have two children together.
Model Chanel Iman and her hubby NFL player Sterling Shepard flock to romantic settings for their sweet rendezvous and we love to see their love shine like the sun in the backdrops.