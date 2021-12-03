DeVon Franklin Is A ‘Proud’ Husband As Meagan Good’s New Series ‘Harlem’ Premieres

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

No one is more excited about the premiere of the new Amazon Video series Harlem than Meagan Good. Make that Meagan Good’s husband, actually.

DeVon Franklin took to his social media on Thursday to help promote Good’s new Prime Video series, which premiered on Friday, Dec. 3. He said we’re going to see a different, comical side of Good that he knows quite well.

“Y’all not ready for this!!! I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! ” he wrote. “She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem @Harlemonprime!! It streams on DEC 3rd on @amazonprimevideo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 P.S. this will be your new favorite show…sex in the city has nothing on #harlem”

Feeling uplifted, Good responded to her husband’s supportive post on Instagram, writing, “My Loooove💜 .. thank you 🙏🏾 Heart’ah’smilin 🥺🥺🙏🏾🙈😭. Love you!”

The series, from Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver follows four friends trying to live out their dreams in uptown New York City, their relationships with others and with each other. Good stars as Camille in the series. She shared photos from the premiere event in NYC this week and said of her experience with her fellow cast members and production team, “What an epic journey..I love these ones. Thank you to every single one of you that made this possible.”

While Franklin wasn’t on her arm at the event, he was clearly there in spirit, and is looking forward to the series as much as the rest of us. As he said again in his Instagram Stories, “So proud of my love!”

