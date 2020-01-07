Ludacris Is Officially A Gabonese Citizen

Ludacris is now a citizen of Gabon, the native country of his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue.

The rapper-turned-actor traveled to the central African country during the Christmas holidays with his family. And while they were there, Ludacris, his mother, and daughters also took on Gabonese citizenship.

He shared the news last week in an Instagram video, where he showed off his new passport. It appears that the citizenship was a gift from his wife.

“Starting My New Year off with Dual Citizenship! AFRICA IM OFFICIAL!! Momma & Kids Too,” he wrote. “The Best Gift of the Decade Award goes to Eudoxie.”

The couple also celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary while there.

“What better way to celebrate half a decade than to do it in your home country,” he wrote in a tribute post.

And Gabon wasn’t their only stop in Africa. The whole family was also spotted in Ghana for Year of Return festivities where they also rang in the New Year.

Luda and Eudoxie got engaged and married over the holidays in 2014 and are parents to Cadence Gaëlle. Ludacris also has two other daughters, Karma and Cai, from previous relationships and the couple raises Eudoxie’s youngest sister, Christella.

Congratulations on the many milestones from the trip!



