Meet The Model Kanye West Was Just Spotted Cozying Up To Courtside

Instagram/Neil Mockford/GC Images

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was spotted with a lovely new lady on his arm recently and it’s left the Internet buzzing.

Over the weekend, the 44-year-old producer and rapper was photographed at the Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis with a model named Vinetria.

She’s 22 and a stunner, as you can see from her social media. According to Page Six, she was also with West in Miami when he filmed his now infamous Drink Champs interview, and they claim, through a source, that the two have been hanging out “for a while now.” A week ago she shared an Instagram Story at one of his Sunday Service performances.

This information comes as West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, has been linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Kardashian hosted SNL on Oct. 7 and the two have been spotted hanging out since, including as recently as last week.

That being said, West’s decision to have his first public outing with Vinetria over the weekend, could be his way of saying he’s moving on, too. But during his Drink Champs interview for Revolt, which was filmed last month, he was holding out hope that he and Kardashian might reconcile, even though she’s filed for divorce and joked about it during her SNL monologue.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off … And I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” he said in the interview.

“That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together,” he added. “I want … us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting.”

Whatever that means for West and Vinetria down the line, we’re not sure, but for now, they seem to be enjoying each other’s company.