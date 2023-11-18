Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Those Who Say She’s Been ‘Emasculating’ Will

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith has been doing her media rounds to promote her book Worthy and is still speaking her truth despite ongoing criticism.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club, she was asked to respond to comments made by Ana Navarro from The View, who stated that she was “emasculating and embarrassing” her long-time husband Will Smith by publicly discussing their marriage.

“Well, I think if she took time to read the book, you know? I think that … if you wanna just read headlines, I could see how that could be confusing. But the book is right here,” the New York Times bestselling author said.

She continued, “People have a right to their opinions. I always know that anybody who’s saying that hasn’t really done their homework.”

“But, you gotta expect it too because of what the headlines are, what ‘clickbait’ is,” she added. “Will knows what it is, I know what it is, my kids know what it is, and, more importantly, Great Supreme does too. That’s really all I’m concerned with at the end of the day.”

The Breakfast Club hosts also asked whether she is keeping tabs on people who make negative comments about her. The 52-year-old explained that she doesn’t.

“I let it go. Because let me tell you — I’ve been there. I’m not gonna sit up here and act like I haven’t. I’ve been there, thinking I know based on headlines. I have no judgment because I’ve been there.”

Despite the public’s criticism of the star, Will continues to support her. The Emancipation actor had nothing but positive things to say about the memoir. In a personal letter the Men in Black actor wrote, “I applaud and honor you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now. Welcome to the author’s club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some merlot and take a rest.”

Will, 55, also gave comments to the New York Times about Jada’s book and what he took from it.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in,” he said, “and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

For those wondering what direction the couple is headed in, the actress has said on multiple occasions that they are still working on their marriage.

On the Today show, the new author said in response to a question on the status of their relationship, “There’s no finding another great love, and I think that’s the point,” she told Hoda Kotb. “It’s like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us.”