While the news of the marriage of Stevie J and Faith Evans coming to an end surfaced recently, it seems the “Love Like This” singer is saying things between the couple are just fine.

That’s the message people are getting from the Instagram post the singer shared on Sunday, which featured herself and Stevie frolicking on the beach in Malibu. They looked carefree, doing cartwheels in the sun. She tagged him with the caption, “Get us free, bruh! @hitmansteviej_1”

But the divorce filing really happened. According to TMZ, Stevie J, also known as Steven Jordan, filed paperwork on Monday, Nov. 8 at Los Angeles County Superior Court according to online records. And after the news surfaced, both parties were relatively silent on the matter, with Evans spending time with family, all smiles.

However, they could have reconciled soon after, as the pair have split in the past while dating, only to reunite.

The pair married in Las Vegas in 2018 in their hotel room. “We just said after saying we were going to probably get married a few times, we just did it because we were in Vegas and we just said, ‘Let’s just do it,'” she said in 2018. The two started dating around 2016 after more than 20 years of friendship. And despite what we’ve seen and heard, it looks like all is well with these two. We’re glad to see it.