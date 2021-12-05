Meet JaRon Adkison: Erykah Badu Introduces Fans To ‘My Guy’ Amid Rumors She’s Engaged

Instagram

Erykah Badu has gone Instagram official with her man and the Internet is loving it.

The 50-year-old singer took to the social media site on Saturday to introduce fans to “My guy, ” a musician named JaRon Adkison who goes by JaRon the Secret. She shared some delightful candid photos of the stylish pair in nature, at home, and even a photo of them wearing matching untraditional rings on that finger, sparking rumors that the two are headed down the aisle.

“Solar Eclipse Dump. Making room for many many many more memories,” she wrote. “Right now , Moon covers the suns eyes forcing it to use other forms of vision. (Closes Eyes) I see you with my heart. I see you with my gut. Here’s to my GUY ✨& Setting intentions, Breathing easy, moving in unison, finely blended family harmonics. Thank you . Thank you . Thank you . Happy to be here on this school called earth.. with you . ❤️ @jaronthesecret (family first 🤲🏾)”

Commenters, famous and everyday, posted hearts and positive messages in response to the post. Badu’s good friend, singer Joi, celebrated the pair.

“You’ve never been more beautiful, open, brilliant or free. I love it and I love you,” the “Sunshine & the Rain” singer wrote. “Cheers to @jaronthesecret, a wonderfully lovely human who has put a gorgeous smile on your face and heart.”

Adkison, like Badu, is from Dallas, Texas and he’s also a talented musician. In the spring, the two collaborated on a Focus music playlist for mindfulness site Headspace.

“I write, produce, record, mix and master music. I sing, rap, play piano and guitar. Those are some of the things I’m most known for,” he told Voyage Dallas in 2019. He is reportedly 27 years old. First chatter about the pair came about online in the summer and increased when the two were spotted in Martha’s Vineyard together after she helped President Barack Obama celebrate his 60th birthday at a star-studded party. However, photos show he’s been in her circle since at least 2018.

Adkison also showed up on Badu’s Instagram page in a few saved story categories over the last few months. One includes a category labeled “Soulmates,” which also seems to be a play on the idea of them being “sole mates,” as every photo is of the two showing off their shoe collection together. In addition to that, he’s been a model for some of her Badu World Market pieces and been seen playing around on the microphone with the beauty in another. On his birthday, she wrote “HBD baby” on a post on his page, to which he responded, “thank you my Super Funkadelic Lover.”

It’s unclear with the rings and this romantic reveal, if Badu is trying to tell us she’s engaged, but it is clear that she’s happy with her beau — that’s clear from her smile.