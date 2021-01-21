Black Love: Barack and Michelle Obama’s Love Through the Years

Night on the Town

The Obamas step out in style at the 36th NAACP Image Awards in 2005. That same year they purchased a home in the South Side of Chicago, and were pleased to illustrate for children in the neighborhood they can reach for the stars.

“So for all of this wonderful madness that comes along with our lives—the secret service, the cars—there are kids on Forty-seventh and King Drive who can walk two blocks and be that close for the first time to somebody who can be the president of the United States. I love that… I like for them to be able to walk and stand in front of our house and see him up close and personal. ‘This man lives in my neighborhood,’ " Michelle tells ESSENCE.

