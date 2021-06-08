Love and Basketball: Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Sweetest NBA Courtside Moments

Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images

If you follow Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s love story, you know that the married music icons are avid watchers of NBA games, and they love to do it courtside.

Since the beginning of their relationship, the famous couple has been known to enjoy game night date nights, and even a global pandemic couldn’t keep them from one of their favorite traditions. Most recently, the Carters were spotted courtside, looking as cozy as ever, during Game One of the Eastern Conference second round series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center in New York City. No surprise there, as sports fan JAY-Z once owned a stake in the Nets. The ever-stylish Grammy-winning singer wore a chic black face mask to complement her look for the evening.

Cameras captured the couple snuggling courtside as they enjoyed the game. Here, take a look back at the married parents of three enjoying the thrill of the NBA up close and personal and each other’s company at the games over the years.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Beyonce and Jay-Z attend Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks game at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on June 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

We gathered dozens of photos of Jay-Z and Beyonce sitting courtside at basketball games through the years. Take a look back.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Beyoncé (L) and Jay-Z are seen during Game One of the Eastern Conference second round series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center on June 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

This article was originally published in 2019 and is updated on an ongoing basis as needed.