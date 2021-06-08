Love and Basketball: Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Sweetest NBA Courtside Moments

If you follow Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s love story, you know that the married music icons are avid watchers of NBA games, and they love to do it courtside.
Since the beginning of their relationship, the famous couple has been known to enjoy game night date nights, and even a global pandemic couldn’t keep them from one of their favorite traditions. Most recently, the Carters were spotted courtside, looking as cozy as ever, during Game One of the Eastern Conference second round series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center in New York City. No surprise there, as sports fan JAY-Z once owned a stake in the Nets. The ever-stylish Grammy-winning singer wore a chic black face mask to complement her look for the evening.
Cameras captured the couple snuggling courtside as they enjoyed the game. Here, take a look back at the married parents of three enjoying the thrill of the NBA up close and personal and each other’s company at the games over the years.
2003. Mr. Carter shows off his Jordan jersey while Beyonce watches the action during the NBA All-Star game.
2004. The couple were joined by Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall at the New York Knicks vs. Rockets game at Madison Square Garden.
2004. Beyoncé and (then boyfriend) Jay Z attend the 2004 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, California.
2004. Bey breaks to dig through her purse while Jay enjoys the game.
2004. They happy couple attend game three of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the 2004 NBA playoffs.
2004. The Carters stay close during a New Jersey Nets game.
2005. Michelle Williams, Jay Z, Beyoncé and Solange attend the 2005 NBA All Star Game.
2005. Jay-Z and Beyoncé catch the action between the Miami Heat and the New Jersey Nets in game three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2005 NBA Playoffs.
2006. Jay-Z and Beyonce get lost in the action at another Nets game. We can see the love!
2006. Jay-Z and Beyoncé bring their date night to Miami.
2006. Not yet “The Carters,” things get a little intense courtside at an Indiana Pacers game.
2006. Beyoncé brings her Texas style to Miami for another courtside night with her future husband.
2006. Jay Z’s so smitten with Bey, he’s not even watching the game.
2007. The future Mrs. Carter was all smiles courtside with her man.
2007. Models Jessica White, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Tyra Banks hang with Jay and Bey to watch the action at a New York Knicks vs. New Jersey Nets game.
2007. The couple take a break from the limelight of Las Vegas to take in a USA Men’s Senior National Team game.
2008: Smiles all around when Kanye West joins the duo for a Nets game.
2008. Beyoncé holds Jay-Z tight while they watch the game with NBA legend and Hall of Fame inductee Hakeem Olajuwon in her hometown of Houston, Texas.
2008. The newlyweds enjoy each other and a playoffs game in Boston.
2008. Julia Stiles joins the Carters for another evening with the NBA.
2009: Jay-Z and Beyoncé sit in the audience during All-Star weekend in Phoenix, Arizona.
2010. The Carters spotted sitting courtside during the Phoenix Suns vs. New Jersey Nets game in New Jersey.
2010. Canoodling in Dallas!
2010. Kelly Rowland joined the Carters for a Boston Celtics game during the NBA Playoffs in Boston, Massachusetts.
2010. Jay-Z, Beyoncé and her nephew Daniel Julez Smith watched the Nets go up against against the Detroit Pistons.
2011. More flirty fun at All-Star weekend.
2012. Happily watching the New York Knicks play the Nets at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
2012. More courtside loving in Brooklyn.
2012. Professional Nets fans Jay and Bey relax at a home game.
2012. Bey keeps it cute and casual while courtside with her man during a Miami Heat home game.
2013. The Carters get caught on camera at the NBA All-Star game in Houston, Texas.
2014. Jay-Z and Beyoncé giggle on the sidelines at the NBA playoffs in Brooklyn.
2014. The couple share a look of love during a timeout at a Nets game.
2014. Six years into their marriage, Jay’s still making Bey blush like she’s on a first date.
2014. Jay-Z keeps his lady close on the sidelines at a Nets playoff game in Brooklyn.
2014. Beyoncé keeps it casual while relaxing with her hubby at a Brooklyn Nets game.
2014. Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
2015. Jay and Bey share a moment courtside in Brooklyn while they enjoy a friendly rivalry at the Nets vs. Houston Rockets game.
2015. Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on January 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
2015. The Carters are spotted attending the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
2016. Beyoncé and hubby attend a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles.
2016. Over the weekend, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s courstside swag ruled our feeds when they were spotted attending the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers game in Los Angeles.
Blue Ivy, 5, joins her parents at the 2017 NBA All-Star game in New Orleans.
At the Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans playoff game in April 2018, the Carters sat courtside and looked oh-so in love!
