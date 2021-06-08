Love and Basketball: Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Sweetest NBA Courtside Moments
Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images
By Charli Penn ·

If you follow Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s love story, you know that the married music icons are avid watchers of NBA games, and they love to do it courtside.

Since the beginning of their relationship, the famous couple has been known to enjoy game night date nights, and even a global pandemic couldn’t keep them from one of their favorite traditions. Most recently, the Carters were spotted courtside, looking as cozy as ever, during Game One of the Eastern Conference second round series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center in New York City. No surprise there, as sports fan JAY-Z once owned a stake in the Nets. The ever-stylish Grammy-winning singer wore a chic black face mask to complement her look for the evening.

Cameras captured the couple snuggling courtside as they enjoyed the game. Here, take a look back at the married parents of three enjoying the thrill of the NBA up close and personal and each other’s company at the games over the years.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Beyonce and Jay-Z attend Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks game at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on June 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Beyoncé (L) and Jay-Z are seen during Game One of the Eastern Conference second round series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center on June 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

This article was originally published in 2019 and is updated on an ongoing basis as needed.

01
Beyonce and Jay Z

2003. Mr. Carter shows off his Jordan jersey while Beyonce watches the action during the NBA All-Star game.

Getty Images
02
Beyonce and Jay Z

2004. The couple were joined by  Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall at the New York Knicks vs. Rockets game at Madison Square Garden.

Getty Images
03
Beyonce and Jay Z

2004. Beyoncé and (then boyfriend) Jay Z attend the 2004 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images
04
Beyonce and Jay Z

2004. Bey breaks to dig through her purse while Jay enjoys the game.

Getty Images
05
Beyonce and Jay Z

2004. They happy couple attend game three of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the 2004 NBA playoffs.

Getty Images
06
Beyonce and Jay Z

2004. The Carters stay close during a New Jersey Nets game.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
07
Beyonce and Jay Z

2005. Michelle Williams, Jay Z, Beyoncé and Solange attend the 2005 NBA All Star Game.

Mark Mainz/Getty Images
08
Beyonce and Jay Z

2005. Jay-Z and Beyoncé catch the action between the Miami Heat and the New Jersey Nets in game three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2005 NBA Playoffs.

Getty Images
09
Beyonce and Jay Z

2006. Jay-Z and Beyonce get lost in the action at another Nets game. We can see the love!

Getty Images
10
Beyonce and Jay Z

2006. Jay-Z and Beyoncé bring their date night to Miami.

Getty Images
11
Beyonce and Jay Z

2006. Not yet “The Carters,” things get a little intense courtside at an Indiana Pacers game.

Getty Images
12
Beyonce and Jay Z

2006. Beyoncé brings her Texas style to Miami for another courtside night with her future husband.

Getty Images
13
Beyonce and Jay Z

2006. Jay Z’s so smitten with Bey, he’s not even watching the game.

Getty Images
14
Beyonce and Jay Z

2007. The future Mrs. Carter was all smiles courtside with her man.

Getty Images
15
Beyonce and Jay Z

2007. Models Jessica White, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Tyra Banks hang with Jay and Bey to watch the action at a New York Knicks vs. New Jersey Nets game.

Getty Images
16
Beyonce and Jay Z

2007. The couple take a break from the limelight of Las Vegas to take in a USA Men’s Senior National Team game.

Getty Images
17
Beyonce and Jay Z

2008: Smiles all around when Kanye West joins the duo for a Nets game.

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
18
Beyonce and Jay Z

2008. Beyoncé holds Jay-Z tight while they watch the game with NBA legend and Hall of Fame inductee Hakeem Olajuwon in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

Getty Images
19
Beyonce and Jay Z

2008. The newlyweds enjoy each other and a playoffs game in Boston.

Getty Images
20
Beyonce and Jay Z

2008. Julia Stiles joins the Carters for another evening with the NBA.

Getty Images
21
Beyonce and Jay Z

2009: Jay-Z and Beyoncé sit in the audience during All-Star weekend in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
22
Beyonce and Jay Z

2010. The Carters spotted sitting courtside during the Phoenix Suns vs. New Jersey Nets game in New Jersey.

Getty Images
23
Beyonce and Jay Z

2010. Canoodling in Dallas!

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
24
Beyonce and Jay Z

2010. Kelly Rowland joined the Carters for a Boston Celtics game during the NBA Playoffs in Boston, Massachusetts. 

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
25
Beyonce and Jay Z

2010. Jay-Z, Beyoncé and her nephew Daniel Julez Smith watched the Nets go up against against the Detroit Pistons.

Getty Images
26
Beyonce and Jay Z

2011. More flirty fun at All-Star weekend.

Getty Images
27
Beyonce and Jay Z

2012. Happily watching the New York Knicks play the Nets at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Chris Trotman/Getty Images
28
Beyonce and Jay Z

2012. More courtside loving in Brooklyn.

James Devaney/FilmMagic
29
Beyonce and Jay Z

2012. Professional Nets fans Jay and Bey relax at a home game.

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
30
Beyonce and Jay Z

2012. Bey keeps it cute and casual while courtside with her man during a Miami Heat home game.

Getty Images
31
Beyonce and Jay Z

2013. The Carters get caught on camera at the NBA All-Star game in Houston, Texas.

Scott Halleran/Getty Images
32
Beyonce and Jay Z

2014. Jay-Z and Beyoncé giggle on the sidelines at the NBA playoffs in Brooklyn.

Elsa/Getty Images
33
Beyonce and Jay Z

2014. The couple share a look of love during a timeout at a Nets game.

James Devaney/GC Images
34
Beyonce and Jay Z

2014. Six years into their marriage, Jay’s still making Bey blush like she’s on a first date.

James Devaney/GC Images
35
Beyonce and Jay Z

2014. Jay-Z keeps his lady close on the sidelines at a Nets playoff game in Brooklyn.

James Devaney/GC Images
36
Beyonce and Jay Z

2014. Beyoncé keeps it casual while relaxing with her hubby at a Brooklyn Nets game.

Getty Images
37
Beyonce and Jay Z

2014. Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

James Devaney/GC Images
38
Beyonce and Jay Z

2015. Jay and Bey share a moment courtside in Brooklyn while they enjoy a friendly rivalry at the Nets vs. Houston Rockets game.

Getty Images
39
Beyonce and Jay Z

2015. Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on January 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 

Getty Images
40
Beyonce and Jay Z

2015. The Carters are spotted attending the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Getty Images
41
Beyonce and Jay Z

2016. Beyoncé and hubby attend a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
42
Beyonce and Jay Z

2016. Over the weekend, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s courstside swag ruled our feeds when they were spotted attending the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers game in Los Angeles.

Getty Images
43
The Carters

Blue Ivy, 5, joins her parents at the 2017 NBA All-Star game in New Orleans.

Getty Images
44
Beyoncé And JAY-Z

At the Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans playoff game in April 2018, the Carters sat courtside and looked oh-so in love! 

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

45
Beyonce and Jay Z
Beyoncé and Jay-Z sat courtside during the NBA finals, featuring the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors.
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

