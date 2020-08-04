We’re getting another Black bachelorette, yaaaaall!

Tayshia Adams is reportedly replacing Clare Crawley on season 16 of The Bachelorette, according to sources. The reason? Crawley fell in love without the cameras rolling during the pandemic — with one of her original suitors!

Adams appeared as a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor. She was one of the final two contestants, alongside Hannah Godwin, both of whom were eliminated when Colton decided to end the show to pursue Cassie Randolph.

This shocking update rocked Bachelor/Bachelorette nation because it comes just weeks after production officially began on the new season of the ABC dating competition series.

Unlike previous seasons, where contestants travel around the world on a journey to find love, Crawley and the contestants are to remain isolated at a Palm Springs resort for the entire duration of filming. Forty-two men were announced as contestants, presumably because alternates were needed if any tested positive for COVID-19.

Crawley, 39, would have been the oldest Bachelorette in history. She faced a rocky start to her season when the coronavirus pandemic delayed production, but that didn’t stop her from still finding love.

The Bachelorette is set to air this fall on ABC.