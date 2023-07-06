Billy Porter And Adam Smith Split After Six Years Of Marriage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Emmy and Tony-winning actor and singer Billy Porter and husband Adam Smith are going their separate ways.

Married for six years, they announced that they were calling it quits on July 5 through Porter’s rep, Simon Halls, who told PEOPLE, “I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years.”

He continued, “The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter.”

“There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected,” he concluded.

The couple, who first met in 2009 before going their separate ways, only to reunite five years down the line, wed in 2017. The nuptials took place two weeks after Porter asked for Smith’s hand in marriage.

The former Pose star has opened up about his efforts to work through past trauma from sexual abuse impacted his marriage to Smith, noting that they were attempting to work through those struggles together. “My sex life in relation to intimacy, it’s not — it’s not good at all, he said in 2021. “It’s really, really hard in a marriage, you know, when you’re trying to figure out how to be intimate with somebody. But we’re growing together and healing together. It’s a lot of hard work. Let me say, it’s worth it.”

Perhaps there were some signs fans did miss. Their last appearance together at an event was in January during a performance of The Piano Lesson on Broadway. And one of the last posts Porter shared on social media in celebration of his relationship with Smith was back in February when he wished him a happy birthday. In the first image, a black and white photo, the two shared an embrace, and sweet smiles, in a pool.

“I am so grateful to have you by my side on our journey together. You are my rock and my light,” he wrote. “I am so proud of you and love watching the way your mind works and your dedication to pursuing your dreams. You are a trusted friend and confidant to so many, a loving brother and uncle, and a fabulous dog-dad to our baby Lola. We are so lucky to have you. I love you.”