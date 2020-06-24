Bill Cosby Granted Appeal In Pennsylvania Sex Assault Case

After serving two years for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004, Bill Cosby is getting another chance to plead his case.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court released a stunning court ruling Tuesday, granting Cosby the opportunity to appeal his 2018 sexual assault conviction.

The Supreme Court agreed to review several aspects of the 2018 trial, including whether the jury should have heard Cosby’s own testimony about the use of quaaludes as it stemmed from a separate civil case where Cosby’s lawyers have argued their client was promised criminal immunity.

The high court also said they’ll also review if it was OK for the lower court to allow the testimony from five witnesses, who fell outside the statute of limitations, to help bolster Constand’s claims.

And they’ll review if he should’ve been prosecuted in the first place as Cosby’s lawyers claim the comedian struck a deal in 2005 that wasn’t put in writing that would essentially bar Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele from charging him with crimes in 2015.

Constand released a statement on Twitter regarding the court’s decision, stating: “While everyone deserves their cries and appeals to be heard, even convicted criminals, if anyone’s cries matter most right now, it’s the women who have lifted their voices and have selflessly put themselves in harm’s way, such as prior bad act witnesses in my case.”

As for the appeal, Constand wrote that her focus remains on the future.

“I have no doubt that the Supreme Court of PA will do the right thing and not allow Cosby’s wealth, fame and fortune to win an escape from his maleficent, malignant and downright criminal past and seek justice at all costs,” she wrote in part.

Cosby’s team also released a statement on the court’s decision.

“As we have all stated, the false conviction of Bill Cosby is so much bigger than him — it’s about the destruction of ALL Black people and people of color in America. We’re extremely thankful to our attorneys (Brain Perry, Jennifer Bonjean & Barbara Zemlock) for their tenacious efforts in fighting for the vindication of Mr. Cosby,” the statement read.

A court date has not yet been set.