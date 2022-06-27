The Best Dressed Celebrities At Paris Fashion Week

Courtesy of Getty Images

For the last few weeks, celebrities, fashion industry professionals influencers, and VIP customers have been traveling around Europe for the Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s Fashion Week cycle. The fashion shows began in London then migrated over to Milan and the final stop landed everyone in Paris, and down to the South of France. Although this season is dedicated to menswear, some designers choose to also show womenswear collections, which attracts a great blend of attendees.

International fashion houses and celebrity-beloved brands like Marine Serre, Mowalola, Dior and many more hosted fashion presentations and after parties in Paris. Louis Vuitton also presented another stunning collection, which featured Virgil Abloh’s remaining ideations, and Kendrick Lamar performed as the show’s live track list.

Paris Fashion Week is known to attract the biggest celebrities and the best fashion. When it comes to street style, everyone in attendance or circumference pulls together their finest street style outfits while the paparazzi flashes in between shows and media outlets capture the scene of every event. We’ve been tracking all of the greatest looks throughout the week to recap the best dressed celebrities in attendance.

Ahead, discover who’s on the list and what outfit earned them a spot.