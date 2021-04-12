This story has been updated. This morning, it was announced that Gerren Taylor from BET’s Baldwin Hills passed away yesterday at 4:30 am at 30-years-old. Though it has been reported that she died in her sleep, the causes are unknown and have not yet been revealed.

Ray Cunningham, also known as Misster Ray from VH1’s Love and Hip-Hop, took to social media to mourn the loss of his dear friend. “Just got the worst news,” Cunningham tweeted. “I hate it’s on the internet already. RIP to my @BET fam, my babes Gerren (Baldwin Hills).” Cunningham was on BET’s College Hill reality series in 2006.

Ashley Taylor Gerren, who was professionally referred to as Gerren Taylor, was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. At just 12-years-young, Gerren became the youngest model ever signed by the runway division of LA Models after being recruited by a talent scout. She is most recognized for her star appearance in BET’s Baldwin Hills, which was a reality television series that followed the life, times, and adventures of teens from the Baldwin Hills area. Gerren was also featured in America is Beautiful, a documentary released in 2007 about self-image and beauty standards.

Gerren Taylor walking the Tommy Hilfiger spring show 2005 | Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage for Tommy Hilfiger

Gerren was also an entrepreneur and mother to a 7-year-old daughter, who she frequently featured on her Instagram profile. It has been reported that Gerren’s family will be releasing a link to the public for fans to support her family, including her daughter during this time of need.

See below as friends and fans mourn Gerren on social media:

The original it girl. RIP Gerren Taylor 😔 pic.twitter.com/zqg9tEW7sw
April 12, 2021

Dang….Gerren Taylor from Baldwin Hills passed away in her sleep at 30yrs old. I remember that show & never missed an episode! Prayers for her child, family & friends. pic.twitter.com/k700itk4yW — JuicesNBerries💦🍓🍉🍇🍍🥝 (@whitallnatural) April 12, 2021

when I say I just looked at Gerren Taylor’s ig because I was binge watching Baldwin Hills🙏🏾😢 prayers to her daughter & family — Toni Childs (@ASpoiled_Bee) April 12, 2021

Wow life’s so short, sad to see Ashley Gerren Taylor passed at 30. Battling lupus so young, I just watched every episode of Baldwin Hills like 2 weeks ago so I ended up typing in all their names to see where they were at in life & she was so happy doing good per usual 💔 — BIG B (@All_HailQueenB) April 12, 2021