Babyface To Break Down ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Soundtrack For Mother’s Day

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds blessing us on Instagram Live during quarantine is the gift that keeps on giving.

Not only did the iconic producer go head to head with Teddy Riley — twice (despite technical difficulties) — but he’s now making all of our wishes come true this Mother’s Day, with a track-by-track breakdown of the Waiting To Exhale soundtrack, he announced Tuesday on The View.

“There were so many people on Instagram Live that wanted to hear music from the Waiting to Exhale [soundtrack]. So I thought this would be great, Mother’s Day, to play the Waiting to Exhale album, tell stories, tell how it all happened and talk about the artists,” he told the co-hosts. “Because that was half the fun of it all in doing the Instagram Live was being able to tell stories and tell things people were so interested in. So I thought it would be fun to do as well.”

Edmonds’ 16-song soundtrack for Waiting To Exhale featured a roster of some of the greatest female R&B voices in history — including Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston, Mary J. Blige, Toni Braxton and Brandy. It remains one of the greatest soundtracks in history, and with so many “divas” feature, there are sure to be many stories to tell.

On top of Edmonds dropping the Waiting To Exhale bombshell, he also announced that he’s planning to drop some new music soon.

“I write things all the time, but I don’t ever feel like putting it out,” he shared. “I’ll say, ‘Oh that’s not it. That’s not it.’ I’m the worst with that. I feel like it’s time for new music.”

Whether he releases music or not, we’re still grabbing our moms to be at Babyface’s Instagram Live of all Instagram Lives on May 10.