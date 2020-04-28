‘Little Women: Atlanta’s’ Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross Dead After Car Accident

During this already difficult time, loss seems to hit a bit harder. Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley “Minnie” Ross was killed earlier this week after being involved in an Atlanta car accident.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34,” her management team announced via the late reality star’s Instagram account.

Her team also requested “privacy” for Ross’ family “as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

Ross is best known for her role on the Lifetime reality show Little Women: Atlanta, which follows the lives of women living with dwarfism.

The reality star’s publicist Liz Dixon told People that after Ross was seriously injured in the collision, she died the following day at Grady Memorial Hospital.

And although her team claimed Ross died in a “hit and run” car accident, police investigators told TMZ that the reality star lost control of her vehicle and swerved into oncoming traffic.

Several friends, including co-star Amanda Salanis, paid tribute to Ross on Instagram.

“As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie!!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is,” Salanis wrote in a caption on Instagram.

She concluded, “I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ross’ family and friends during this time.