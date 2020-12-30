Adolfo ‘Shabba-Doo’ Gutierrez Quiñones Has Died

Adolfo “Shabba-Doo” Gutierrez Quiñones (right) and Michael “Boogaloo Shrimp” Chambers

Breakin’ star Adolfo “Shabba-Doo” Gutierrez Quiñones has passed away. He was 65.

The news erupted on Twitter as several hip hop aficionados started sharing tributes that the breakdancing impresario, who gained fame in the 1980s, had died.

Quiñones appeared in films, including Breakin’ (1984), Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984), Lambada (1990) and TV series Miami Vice (1985) and Married with Children (1990).

Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Quiñones was widely recognized as one of the forefathers of hip-hop dancing. After a move to California in the 1970s, he became a part of the L.A. based dance crew The Lockers. Toni Basil, who had the 1981 hit “Mickey (You’re So Fine)” was a member of the group. She confirmed Quiñones passing on her Facebook page on Wednesday. Basil wrote: “It is with extreme sadness. The Lockers family announces the unexpected passing of our beloved Adolfo Shabba-doo Quinones.”

Dancers Boogaloo Shrimp (left) and Shabbadoo (right) performs at the U.I.C. Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois in October 1985. | Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

However, yesterday, Shabba Doo posted he was feeling better after a short bout with illness. He wrote: “Good news y’all! I’m feeling all better just a wee bit sluggish from my cold, but the good news is I’m Covid 19 negative! Woo hoo!!!”

According to TMZ, a roommate found him unconscious and no foul play is suspected. Many celebrities have shared their feelings on Quiñones death.

I just lost ANOTHER close friend… SHABBA-DO. LA dance legend. You may know from the Breakin Movies.. Has passed away… FFUCK 2020 SHABBA-DOO MONTAGE https://t.co/x57MVFwV90 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 30, 2020

In Quiñones memory, a look back at his appearance in Chaka Khan’s video, “I Feel For You.”

Our condolences are with Quiñones’ friends and family.