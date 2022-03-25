The 10 Most Memorable Academy Awards ‘Best Original Song’ Performances

With the announcement that Beyoncé will grace the Academy Awards with a sure-to-be-epic performance, excitement for the broadcast of the 94th annual ceremony has been piqued even further.

But this isn’t Bey’s first time on the Oscars stage. The songstress, alongside Dreamgirls costars Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose, graced the stage in 2007 to perform a medley of their multiple Best Original Song nominations from the decorated film adaptation of the Broadway classic.

The ladies were part of a long line of performers hitting the stage to belt out powerful renditions of the songs accompanying critically acclaimed films that have earned them recognition for one of Hollywood’s highest honors. Take a look at some of the most unforgettable Academy Awards Best Original Song performances from some of our most revered artists through the years.

01 Issac Hayes – 1972 The soul and funk godfather performed his Oscar-winning song “Theme from Shaft” from the Blaxploitation classic, Shaft at the 44th annual ceremony. 02 Lionel Richie, Diana Ross – 1982 The now-legendary R&B artists performed “Endless Love” from the Oscar-nominated film by the same name at the 54th annual Academy Award Ceremony. 03 Janet Jackson – 1994 Janet Jackson performed her classic song “Again” at the 66th Annual Academy Awards, when it was nominated for Best Original Song as part of the soundtrack to Poetic Justice. 04 Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson – 2007 Bey and J. Hud were all smiles while performing “Love You I Do” from Dreamgirls. 05 Taraji P. Henson, Three 6 Mafia – 2006 Taraji P. Henson hit the stage with Juicy J, DJ Paul, and Crunchy Black to perform “It’s Hard Out Here For A Pimp” from the “hood classic” film Hustle & Flow, which took home the coveted Oscar trophy that evening. 06 Common, John Legend – 2015 The rapper and the singer performed their song “Glory” from the soundtrack of Best Picture nominee Selma. 07 Pharrell Williams – 2014 The rapper and producer performed his earworm of a hit “Happy” from the Despicable Me soundtrack, surrounded by dancers of all ages and ethnicities. 08 Mary J. Blige – 2018 The powerhouse songstress performed “Mighty River” from the film she also costarred in, Mudboound. 09 Miguel, Natalia Lafourcade – 2018 R&B singer Miguel tapped into his Latinx roots for his performance of “Remember Me” from Disney Pixar animated classic film, Coco. 10 H.E.R. – 2021 H.E.R. performed her Best Original Song Oscar-winning song “Fight For You” from the soundtrack of Best Picture nominee Judas and the Black Messiah at 2021’s ‘Oscars: Into The Spotlight’ special ahead of the big award show.