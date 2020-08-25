Aaliyah’s Music Will Soon Become Available On Streaming Services

Loyal Aaliyah fans who’d hope to stream her music on Spotify, Google Play, or Apple Music have largely been out of luck since her untimely passing in 2001.

But it seems like our prayers have finally been answered, since the catalog of our beloved “babygirl” is finally coming to streaming services.

Her estate made the announcement via her posthumous Twitter account, “To our loyal fans: We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future. Thank you for your continued love and support. More updates to come!”

While it’s not a guarantee that the music will be up and running anytime soon, it’s certainly a glimmer of hope for fans who want to keep the singer’s legacy alive.

Aaliyah released three hugely successful albums during her lifetime: 1994’s Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number, 1996’s One in a Million, and 2001’s Aaliyah. With the exception of her first album — which was recorded under Jive Records — Aaliyah’s music has been missing from streaming services, due to her uncle Barry Hankerson, who used to run the now-defunct label Blackground Records.

Keeping Aaliyah’s music off the biggest streaming services isn’t just a matter of legacy; it’s also a way to introduce a new generation to the music of the former pop star.