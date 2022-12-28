8 Times Black Women Won In 2022

Black women take up space worldwide consistently, and 2022 has been no different. We impact every industry, whether entertainment, politics, tech, or beauty. Black celebrities like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Rihanna, Meg Thee Stallion, Keke Palmer, and many others have had epic moments we are all proud of this year. Be it a pregnancy, a historic award win, or justice being served; they are all noteworthy moments we can be inspired by.

While we may not know these celebrities personally, we connect with some because they look like us and remind us of what’s possible in a world where Black women are seen and respected.

Here are some of the most epic moments Black women had in 2022.