8 Times Black Women Won In 2022

Black women take up space worldwide consistently, and 2022 has been no different. We impact every industry, whether entertainment, politics, tech, or beauty. Black celebrities like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Rihanna, Meg Thee Stallion, Keke Palmer, and many others have had epic moments we are all proud of this year. Be it a pregnancy, a historic award win, or justice being served; they are all noteworthy moments we can be inspired by.
While we may not know these celebrities personally, we connect with some because they look like us and remind us of what’s possible in a world where Black women are seen and respected.
Here are some of the most epic moments Black women had in 2022.
01
Megan Thee Stallion Received Justice
One of the most recent wins for Black women was Megan Thee Stallion receiving justice in the Tory Lanez case on December 22nd, a few days before Christmas. Rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty on three counts in the 2020 shooting of Grammy-winning Hip-Hop artist Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered gun in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He could face up to 22 years in prison. In a world where Black women are often silenced, overlooked, disregarded, and made poster children for abuse, we celebrate that Meg received some justice and closure. The case aside, our Houston hottie also had a historic moment in November–she was the first Black woman to cover Forbes 30 Under 30 issue.
Getty
02
Sheryl Lee Ralph Won An Emmy
This moment had many of us emotional and fully immersed in what it means to be a magical Black woman. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series in September. The series she won the Emmy for was Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary. This wasn’t an ordinary win-it was historic because Ralph finally received the recognition she deserved, and it was the first prime-time win for the show. She is also the second Black woman to receive an Emmy for that category.
Getty
03
Rihanna Had A Billionaire Baby
Rihanna is the black community’s billionaire treasure and gave birth to a billionaire baby this year! The Fenty mogul broke the internet when she announced she was pregnant ahead of Black history month. The beauty queen graced us with pictures of her growing bump and images of her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky flicking it up in New York. She and A$AP gave birth to their son in May and has done several interviews about how much she’s enjoying motherhood. The singer and entrepreneur finally shared some pictures and videos of our nephew, and we can’t stop aww-ing.
Getty
04
Keke Palmer Got Pregnant
Many of us are in the Keke Palmer fan club because she does an excellent job of embodying Black excellence and creativity. In early December, the actress announced that she had a mini in the oven, and we couldn’t keep calm. Keke, 29, has been open about her struggles with acne and PCOS, and for those who are familiar, you know it can affect fertility. We are sharing in Keke’s joy as she prepares to have her first child with her boyfriend, Darius Daulton Jackson.
Getty
05
Serena Williams Took A Break From Tennis
The greatest of all time, Serena Williams, made us all proud when she retired from tennis after 27 years in September. The iconic tennis player said she quit to focus on motherhood and explore other career paths. Williams walked away with an incredible list of achievements under her belt, which included 39 Grand Slam titles – 23 singles titles, 14 doubles titles, and two mixed doubles titles. She’s also a four-time Olympic gold medalist. Our beloved Williams may one day return to a court near you as she stated she’s not retired from tennis in October. The 41-year-old also said her chances of returning to the game are ‘very high.’
Getty
06
Tabitha Brown Got Nominated For Two Emmys
Our favorite vegan mom, Tabitha Brown, sprinkles sunshine on our timelines every week, so we were ecstatic when she got nominated for two Emmys in November. Her 10-episode web series, ‘Tab Time,’ targeted at teaching kids about everyday life lessons, bagged her those two nominations. It was easy to partake in her joy because she’s dedicated to spreading so much of it daily.
The TV personality, cookbook author, and chef was tearful when she heard the news and shared that moment with her followers. We hope she takes both of those Emmys home come 2024!
Getty
07
Simone Biles Got Engaged
The most decorated gymnast is one of our own, and we stand ten toes behind her. It was a joyful moment for us all when Simone Biles got engaged to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owen in February of this year. The two met via a dating app in 2020 and have given us all the honor of seeing their cutest Black love moments via social media since. They plan to get married in 2023, and we’ll be watching the events online and be there in spirit.
Getty
08
Brittney Griner Came Home
February this year, basketball player Brittney Griner was incarcerated in Russia for carrying hashish oil in an airport near Moscow. After being detained in Moscow for ten months, the basketball player was released before Christmas. Throughout Griner’s detainment, her wife, Cherelle Griner, advocated for her by doing press runs, speaking with President Biden, and creating awareness about the WNBA player’s situation. The Phoenix Mercury star was released thanks to a prison swap in which Russia exchanged her for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. She has since thanked everyone who stood up and spoke out for her and vows to help other wrongfully detained prisoners, including former U.S. marine Paul Whelan. This was a win for Both Black women and Black love.