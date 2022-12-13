6 Celebrity Christmas Trees That Will Put You In A Festive Mood

Tis’ the season for Christmas tree slay, and our fave celebrities are giving us just that. As Christmas draws closer, they share glimpses of everything from Christmas trees to brightly lit driveways.

As with many holidays, Christmas allows people to spend quality time with loved ones and focus on what matters the most. Considering the topsy-turvy year we’ve had, that’s something everyone deserves. Whether you celebrate Christmas or looking forward to a break as the year ends, these celebrity trees will give all the holiday inspiration.

Ciara

The singer performed a twist on a Christmas song, “Santa Zaddy,” while donning an outfit inspired by Santa’s signature red-and-white ensemble on Instagram. Her performance gave her fans and followers a peek at her beautiful holiday decorations, including a massive tree, a life-size nutcracker and toy soldier, a staircase wrapped in garland, and more.

Cardi B

Cardi B and her family have had a hard year with the death of rapper Takeoff, but they’re still participating in the festive activities. The rapper posted a video of her silver star-studded Christmas tree with the caption, “THE TREE UP 🎄🎁 .”

The tree was put together by David Christopher, a retailer specializing in ornaments, greeting cards, and gifts.

Yung Miami

The second half of the City Girls stunned with a pink Christmas tree this year. A huge contrast from the huge tree she purchased in 2019, which she referred to as “one big stupid a** tree.” Miami posted her tree this year in her stories with Mariah Carey’s renowned All I Want For Christmas is You playing in the background.

Simone Biles

This may not be their official Christmas tree, but Simone Biles and her soon-to-be husband are giving extra PDA in front of one. The two sports stars recently shared their engagement photos, which are cute and festive.

Shelah Marie

Shelah Marie and her husband, rapper Ace Hood are new homeowners who’ve graced their home with the most magical Christmas tree. In a caption under the simple yet lux tree, Marie wrote the caption,

“Tree is here, and I’m so happy. 🥺”

Tamera Mowry

The Sister Sister alum posted her Christmas tree on December 1st via Instagram. The video featured her two kids, Aden, 10, and Ariah, 7. Under the video, the actress wrote the caption,

“It’s starting to look like Christmas here at the Housley house! 😆 Have ya’ll put up your Christmas decorations yet?!”