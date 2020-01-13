(Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

New Orleans rapper 5th Ward Weebie, known as the “Bounce King,” died last Thursday, his publicist confirmed to CNN. He was 42.

The rapper whose birth name was Jerome Cosey suffered a “heart attack, which turned into emergency heart surgery and ultimately heart failure,” his rep explained in a statement.

Weebie became a cultural ambassador to the city of New Orleans after getting his start in music back in the late 1990s. When Hurricane Katrina ravaged the southern city, Weebie would go onto release a single titled, “F-ck Katrina,” which was later used on the HBO drama, Treme. He’d reach mainstream success thanks to being featured on “Bend It Ova” by fellow New Orleans rapper, Lil Wayne, and Drake’s “Nice For What?”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell remembered the late rapper on social media, writing in a lengthy statement what he meant to the city.

“He was an iconic personality, a New Orleans legend, and a beloved friend,” she wrote in part.

“He was the Bounce King, who showed us how to move, how to love, and how to bring passion and humanity to everything we do. New Orleans has lost a cornerstone of our culture. Our City will not be the same without his voice and his spirit. May he rest in God’s perfect peace,” the Mayor continued.

Rest in peace, Weebie.

