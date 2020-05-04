50 Cent Wants To Go Against Snoop Dogg In Verzuz Battle

If you’ve been waiting for Ja Rule and 50 Cent to finally go head-to-head (off social media), you’ll have to keep waiting. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has another opponent in mind.

In an interview with Big Boy, 50 Cent shut down the Ja Rule idea (while also clowning him) and suggested that he’d be better suited to go against Snoop Dogg instead, based on their respective catalogs.

“It would make more sense catalog wise, me and Snoop because we could compete every step of the way,” 50 told Big Boy recently. “Ja Rule? He got like five, six good duets. The hit records are all him and Jennifer Lopez, him and Mary J. Blige, him and Ashanti…He got one hit song by himself, ‘Holla Holla.’”

Jackson continued, “They’re all doable records but they’re someone else’s,” pointing to Stevie Wonder’s song “Do I Do,” which was referenced in Ja’s 2001 hit, “Livin’ It Up,” featuring Case.

It wouldn’t be a 50 Cent-Ja Rule beef without Rule catching wind, and responding.

“He don’t want that pressure,” Ja wrote with a laughing emoji in the comments section. “And Snoop [out] ya league bra.”

The two longtime foes have been back and forth for years, so it would only be right to give the people what they want in a Verzuz type battle. Wouldn’t it be better with 50 Cent and Ja Rule finally putting their decades-long beef aside and giving the people what they want?

