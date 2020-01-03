5 Disturbing Details We Learned From ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’

01

Aaliyah Told Dame Dash That R. Kelly Was A 'Bad Man'

Dame Dash and Aaliyah dated until her death in 2001 but throughout their relationship, the late singer remained tight-lipped about her relationship with R. Kelly. During part one of The Reckoning, Dash explained that she never opened up about the abuse she faced at the hands of Kelly, only revealing that he was a "bad man."



Dash said that Aaliyah's death and her feeling about Kelly led him to seek therapy, "She just said he was a bad man, and she left it at that. It made her so uncomfortable that I couldn’t know about it, because it would have made me too uncomfortable not to try to rectify that situation. But I just wouldn’t have been able to tolerate knowing certain things and being in the same room as certain people, unless they’re begging me not to. So I had to get therapy over that."



"If people would've protected Aaliyah, so many other girls wouldn't have gotten touched," he added. "Aaliyah was, like, the sacrificial lamb for all that 'cause she didn’t deserve none of that. Good soul. Good girl. And [she] wasn’t even so resentful, like, 'Let that man live but just keep him away from me.' That’s all she wanted. She was just happy to be away."