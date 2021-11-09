Apple +

Tis the season to shop Black businesses!

Oprah selected twenty-two Black businesses in a variety of industries for her annual shopping list “Oprahs Favorite Things.”

This year many of the more than one hundred items she chose are from independent firms. She shared details on the theme of “going big by focusing small,” to the twenty million followers on her Instagram page.

“#OprahsFavoriteThings started in 1996 with a set of pajamas that I loved so much that I just wanted to share them with my entire studio audience—and here we are, 25 years later! In honor of this milestone, @oprahdaily is going big by focusing small,” she wrote beneath a video of her announcing the publication of the list.

“This year we’re celebrating small businesses, many that are owned by women and people of color. Visit OprahDaily.com or tap the link in my bio for the full list. Wishing you all a gratitude filled and healthy holiday season,” she concluded punctuating her statement with an emoji of a Christmas tree and a wrapped present.

Black businesses have something special to offer in every corner of every market and the special picks on the list include culinary tools and condiments, practical luggage options, innovative accessories for a safe workout, trendy jewelry, inclusive dolls, health conscious nail polish, sweet crayons with shades for the whole family, washable face masks, and sneakers with an empowering message.

Like earning her coveted book club seal of approval propels authors to the next level, getting chosen as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things can change the trajectory of a small business completely by instantly spiking the demand for a signature product. Industry insiders refer to the impact on a business as “The Oprah Effect.”

See the twenty-two Black brands Oprah chose as some of her favorite things in 2021 below!