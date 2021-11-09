Shop 22 Black Owned Brands From Oprah’s ‘Favorite Things’ Here
By Keyaira Boone

Tis the season to shop Black businesses! 

Oprah selected twenty-two Black businesses in a variety of industries for her annual shopping list “Oprahs Favorite Things.” 

This year many of the more than one hundred items she chose are from independent firms. She shared details on the theme of “going big by focusing small,” to the twenty million followers on her Instagram page. 

#OprahsFavoriteThings started in 1996 with a set of pajamas that I loved so much that I just wanted to share them with my entire studio audience—and here we are, 25 years later! In honor of this milestone, @oprahdaily is going big by focusing small,” she wrote beneath a video of her announcing the publication of the list. 

“This year we’re celebrating small businesses, many that are owned by women and people of color. Visit OprahDaily.com or tap the link in my bio for the full list. Wishing you all a gratitude filled and healthy holiday season,” she concluded punctuating her statement with an emoji of a Christmas tree and a wrapped present. 

Black businesses have something special to offer in every corner of every market and the special picks on the list include culinary tools and condiments, practical luggage options, innovative accessories for a safe workout, trendy jewelry, inclusive dolls, health conscious nail polish, sweet crayons with shades for the whole family, washable face masks, and sneakers with an empowering message. 

Like earning her coveted book club seal of approval propels authors to the next level, getting chosen as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things can change the trajectory of a small business completely by instantly spiking the demand for a signature product. Industry insiders refer to the impact on a business as “The Oprah Effect.” 

See the twenty-two Black brands Oprah chose as some of her favorite things in 2021 below!

01
Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer
Kitiya King founded this “safe non-toxic,” polish brand after failing to find one she felt comfortable using during her pregnancy.
Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer
Shop Here
02
All Of Us Skintone Crayons
Your toddler’s family portrait will be on point with these representational beeswax columns.
All Of Us Skintone Crayons
Shop Here
03
Orijin Bees
Adorable dimples and a darling fro adorn this precious doll.
Shop Here
04
Mented Cosmetics
Whether it’s a zoom party or a quick socially distanced affair, we can all use an extra boost of holiday cheer this year and nothing cheers us up like good gloss. Mented has taken its original “Gloss for Grownups” collection and sweetened the deal with a gorgeous custom holiday box. The collection includes their top four shades: Mauve Over, Berry Me, Send Nudes, and Baby Brown.
Mented Cosmetics
SHOPHere
05
The Crayon Case
There’s always something new on the syllabus from professor Supacent.
The Crayon Case
Shop Here
06
Ubah Hot
Remix your weeknight go-to with one of these spicy sauces.
Ubah Hot
Shop Here
07
Melt Fit
These size inclusive leggings are the perfect WFH uniform.
Melt Fit
Shop Here
08
E Marie
Give your boo back their hoodie and slide into one of these lush options.
Shop Here
09
Henry
These washable masks come in different sizes, colors, and prints.
Shop Here
10
Roq Innovation
A cozy cap that keeps you warm and safe? Sign us up!
Roq Innovation
Shop Here
11
Saysh
These lightweight kicks will make you feel like the track star who created them.
Saysh
Shop Here
12
Omiwoods
This jewelry brand has a ton of personality.
Omiwoods
Shop Here
13
Footnanny
Pamper your tootsies with products from her pedicurist.
Footnanny
Shop Here
14
Mi Cocina
This denim apron will make you want to spend more time in the kitchen.
Mi Cocina
Shop Here
15
Wonderffle
Create the stuffed waffles of #cooktok dreams with this iron.
Wonderffle
Shop Here
16
Miles And Milan
If there’s something cuter than one of their onesies we haven’t seen it yet.
Miles and Milan
Shop Here
17
StepStitches
Surprise the little in your life with one of these sweet dolls.
StepStitches
Shop Here
18
Tonya’s Cookies
Avoid showing up empty handed and enjoy a sweet snack.
Tonya’s Cookies
Shop Here
19
Bossy Cosmetics Inc.
These berry hues look great on a variety of skin tones.
Bossy Cosmetics Inc.
Shop Here
20
Tote&Carry, Inc.
Show up to your next girls trip with this sunny luggage.
Tote&Carry, Inc.
Shop Here
21
JLANI
These modern designs go with everything.
JLANI
Shop Here
22
Kiya Tomlin
Layer these under the “shacket” you snagged this season.
Kiya Tomlin
Shop Here