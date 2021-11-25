Savage X Fenty’s Black Friday Sale Is Just What You’ve Been Waiting For

It’s the time of year when nearly every brand under the sun hosts its biggest sale, but if we had to rank them in number of importance – we’re just going say it – Savage X Fenty’s Black Friday sale is pretty up there. The Rihanna-helmed brand has all but overhauled the lingerie space and dominated it, so there’s sure to be a never-ending virtual line of fans waiting to re-up their undies drawer on a discount.

The brand has been known to hold exclusive sales for its VIP customers sporadically throughout the year, but for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s offering a whopping 50 percent discount sitewide to all customers from November 25 to November 30. On the heels of its latest Savage X Fenty fashion show, there are (to no surprise) a wealth of styles to peruse, from the must-have every day black bra, to more eclectic styles such as vinyl bras and gloves. And in the name of making your coin stretch, a number of styles such as the brand’s corsets and crop tops can be worn beyond the walls of your home as outfits with the right styling tricks.

You’ll want to move fast (because Savage X Fenty’s devoted fanbase runs deep), so without further ado, here are the 10 pieces to kick off your shopping with.