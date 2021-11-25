Savage X Fenty’s Black Friday Sale Is Just What You’ve Been Waiting For

It’s the time of year when nearly every brand under the sun hosts its biggest sale, but if we had to rank them in number of importance – we’re just going say it – Savage X Fenty’s Black Friday sale is pretty up there. The Rihanna-helmed brand has all but overhauled the lingerie space and dominated it, so there’s sure to be a never-ending virtual line of fans waiting to re-up their undies drawer on a discount.
The brand has been known to hold exclusive sales for its VIP customers sporadically throughout the year, but for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s offering a whopping 50 percent discount sitewide to all customers from November 25 to November 30. On the heels of its latest Savage X Fenty fashion show, there are (to no surprise) a wealth of styles to peruse, from the must-have every day black bra, to more eclectic styles such as vinyl bras and gloves. And in the name of making your coin stretch, a number of styles such as the brand’s corsets and crop tops can be worn beyond the walls of your home as outfits with the right styling tricks.
You’ll want to move fast (because Savage X Fenty’s devoted fanbase runs deep), so without further ado, here are the 10 pieces to kick off your shopping with.
01
Savage X Fenty Cotton Essentials Bralette
Feeling festive? Slip into a pair of black sweats and curl up on the couch for a holiday rom-com marathon in this bra from Fenty’s Holiday edit.
02
Savage X Fenty Gingham Remix Undie with Ruffle Trim
Gingham has never looked as good as it does on these frilly undies.
03
Savage X Fenty Pleated Lamé Unlined Bra
If you don’t dress up at home for yourself in pleated lamé bras for absolutely no reason, who will?
04
Savage X Fenty Woven Voile Monogram Sleep Long Robe
Sipping wine in bed in this floor-length monogrammed robe sounds like the ultimate wind-down routine. We can see why the style is dubbed one of Rihanna’s personal picks.
05
Savage x Fenty Embroidered Lace Corset
We don’t know about you, but we’d wear this just as much with a pair of black leather trousers as we would in the bedroom.
06
Savage X Fenty Chantilly Cascade Slip
This dress is the best way to live out all your fairytale fantasies. Layer it over a similar-colored mini dress for a look you can take beyond the house.
07
Savage X Fenty Tagged By Savage High-Leg Bikini
The perfect option for anyone wary of lace panties, this style comes with a cotton layer that creates a sultry cutout at the hip.
08
Savage X Fenty Forever Savage Jersey Legging
You can never have enough pairs of go-to leggings.
09
Savage X Fenty CLF Savage X Cotton Jersey Crop Top
Not only can you style this crop top with an ultra cute pair of matching leggings from Savage X Fenty, but it also makes for the perfect off-duty model look, paired back with baggy jeans and sneakers.
10
Savage X Fenty Caged Lace Unlined Bra With Tie
This bra is sure to make you feel nothing less than angelic. We’re also obsessed with its super on-trend waist ties.