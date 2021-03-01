Meet The 2021 Women In Film Pathmakers

Andrea Nelson Meigs

Andrea Nelson Meigs is a Partner and Agent in the Talent and Literary Departments at leading global entertainment company, United Talent Agency (UTA). For the past 20 years, she has built a clientele that consists of actors, writers, producers and directors and has negotiated multi-million-dollar deals in the areas of television, film, theater as well as branding and books.

Over the years, Nelson Meigs’ clients are ones that make history and impact pop culture all around the world. Some have included Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx and Idris Elba. Currently, she represents everyone from Ellen Burstyn (the Tony, Emmy, Oscar, and Golden Globe winning actress known for films such as THE EXCORCIST, REQUEIM FOR A DREAM, ALICE DOESN’T LIVE HERE ANYMORE) to Quvenzhané Wallis (the youngest actress to be nominated for an Oscar in the history of the Motion Picture Academy for her performance in BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD and nominated for a Golden Globe for the iconic role of ANNIE) and, most recently, Roger Ross Williams (Oscar and Emmy winning documentary director of “Life, Animated” and most recent “Apollo” documentary).

Nelson Meigs is a member of the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Science, is an establishing Board Member for TIME’s UP and is on the Board of Directors for Women in Film (WIF). Along with being a member of the Council of Motion Picture and Television Fund, she is a Steering Committee member of American Black Film Festival (ABFF), on the Advisory Committee for the Black Film Foundation (BFF) and is a member of the Ebell Theater of Los Angeles.

On the cover of ‘Black Enterprise’ and featured in their ‘Hot List: Best and Brightest Under 40’ issue, Nelson Meigs was also on the cover of Essence Magazine, in its Hollywood Issue and, in a subsequent issue, profiled as the ‘Women on Top’ in the ‘Career’ section. Further, she has also been profiled in the Billboard Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, Daughters of Men book, Duke Magazine, Tufts Magazine, UCLA Medical Website, Ebony Magazine and Directors Magazine. In 2009, Andrea received the “P.T. Barnum Award for Excellence in Entertainment” from Tufts University and, in 2013, she became a History Maker, where her interview is archived as permanent collection in the Library of Congress.

In the History Maker interview, Nelson Meigs tells of her career beginning with an internship for Congresswoman Maxine Waters and the Los Angeles’ District Attorney’s Office, leaving the practice of law, going into entertainment by starting at the bottom / in the mailroom at Creative Artists Agency. Determined to make change, she climbed the ranks to become a Motion Picture Talent Agent (only the second African-American in the history of the agency) and after 11 years at CAA and another 14 years as a Senior Talent / Literary Agent at ICM Partners, Nelson Meigs has become a dominant force and renown trailblazer in the business – breaking ground for other young women and people of color to follow.

A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, (an international community service organization), Nelson Meigs also volunteered with Big Brother Big Sister, regularly attends West Angeles Church and is an avid fundraiser for Cure SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy), a charitable organization that provides support and helps to raise funds for research to find a cure for SMA – (a disease which is the number one genetic cause of death for children under the age of two).

Nelson Meigs studied in Madrid, Spain at the Universidad de Autónoma (fluent in Spanish) and created an Exchange Program with Spelman College (a renown HBCU in Atlanta, Georgia). She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University, her Juris Doctor degree from Duke University School of Law and is a member of the California State Bar. She is married to John V. Meigs, Jr., (partner at entertainment law firm, Hansen Jacobson, Teller, et al) and proud mother of four beautiful daughters – (Avery Nelson Meigs, the late Alexandra Nina Meigs, Izzy Alexa Meigs and Calla Alexis Meigs).