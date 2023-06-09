YSL Beauty’s Latest Campaign With Lil Nas X Embraces His Fearless Self–Expression: “We Want To Show Everyone That They Can Experiment With Their Looks”

The representation we see in music, in media and especially in beauty ads helps to shape the next generation and their ideals around traditional beauty standards. That’s why when Lil Nas X became the first male rapper in history to front a makeup campaign when he joined forces with YSL Beauty in August 2022, we knew we were in for something epic.

And we were right. The boldness, the Blackness and more important the representation from an iconic legacy brand focusing on a new standard of beauty — chefs kiss.

Now to commemorate the second year with the brand, Lil Nas X and YSL are back for Pride month to launch two installments of the brand’s newest campaign featuring the global popstar. Inspired by his ever-evolving persona, we get to explore the different eras of Lil Nas X starting with The Icon and The Edge, with more releases to come throughout the year. Each chapter will bring together YSL Beauty’s newest and most iconic products to deliver game-changing looks.

“YSL Beauty and I are working together to try and help everyone feel like the best versions of themselves,” Lil Nas X tells ESSENCE. “We want to show everyone that they can experiment with their looks, be bold and have fun with makeup no matter who they are or how they’re feeling.”

In The Icon line of products, YSL Beauty offers a glowy look, including makeup must-haves Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm, Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick, and NU Halo Tint Highlighter in Bronze. The Edge offers a bolder beat that embodies his free–spirited nature, which includes YSL’s NU Halo Tint Highlighter, Touche Éclat, and Lash Clash.

One may wonder — how did the collaboration between LNX and YSL Beauty even happen? Well, it’s simple. Similar to Lil Nas X, YSL Beauty was born off of calling the establishment into question. “What we love about Lil Nas X is his bold approach to self-expression, using makeup as a creative outlet. The power of makeup is endless— and who better than Lil Nas X to demonstrate it?” YSL Beauty’s U.S. general manager Laetitia Raoust said.

For a society that has long fixated on and subjected to Black people to Western standards of beauty, one of the reasons we all love the generational superstar and iconoclast is his confidence. His advice for others who struggle to embrace the skin that they are in? “Do your best to give yourself just as much love on days when you’re not feeling your best as the days that you are.” For Lil Nas X, he admits his confidence didn’t just come overnight. “It definitely took me some time to build up my confidence to where it is now,” he shares.