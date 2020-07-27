You Can Now Shop For MAC Cosmetics On ASOS

Starting today, you can shop 474 of MAC Cosmetics’ bestselling products on ASOS, including the brand’s iconic hero products. If you know, you know.
The edit gives ASOS customers, fashion-loving 20-somethings, an extended list of face and body products to shop from, and show off their individuality.
Self-expression, coupled with quality and creativity, are core values for both brands. And “having an artistry-driven cosmetic brand like MAC on the ASOS platform, allows consumers the convenience and imagination to do amazing self-styling from head-to-toe,” said Fatima Thomas, Senior National Artist at MAC Cosmetics.
The launch of MAC at ASOS is a celebration of what makes you you. So don’t forget to add your favorite MAC Cosmetics lipstick, mascara, or any of the makeup authority’s must-have products to your shopping cart, before you check out.