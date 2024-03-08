9 Black Women Who Have Made Beauty History

Ron Galella / Getty Images

Who runs the world? Girls! Women are life’s greatest gift. We are strong, flawless, and brilliant in every way. We have the power to be CEOs, business owners, mothers, caregivers, and more. And, not to mention, we look damn good while doing it all. Women have been carrying this thing called life on their backs since the beginning. We would be nothing without the bold acts of women like Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman. They walked so we could run, and many women since then have continued to carve new paths; including in the beauty industry.

And, especially with Women’s History Month upon us, it’s important we give flowers to the many women who paved the way for us. The beauty industry has been revolutionized because of the bravery of women. Their ability to push for change is why we’re seeing more Black women have seats at the table– or, furthermore, create their own tables.

Read on below, in honor of Women’s History Month, about 10 Black women who have made beauty industry history.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

These days, many women of all shapes, sizes, shades, and backgrounds hit the runway. However, there was a time when it was rare for Black women to open up a fashion show. Prada decided to change everything in 1997 when they booked legendary model Naomi Campbell to open up the show. It was the first time a Black woman opened up for a Prada runway show.

Pat McGrath

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Pat McGrath MBE accepts the Isabella Blow award for Fashion Creator during The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)

Makeup artist Pat McGrath and her powerhouse brand, Pat McGrath Labs, continue revolutionizing the beauty industry with their inclusive products. Since launching its first product, GOLD 001, in 2015, the business has exploded. She set the record for selling out in record-breaking time. But that wasn’t the only record the legend would break in her career. In 2017, McGrath became the first makeup artist to receive the British Fashion Council Award in addition to being labeled a “Titan” of the fashion industry by Time Magazine.

Vanessa Williams

(Original Caption) Atlantic City, New Jersey: Miss America 1984, Vanessa Williams of New York, is all smiles as she poses for photographs after becoming the 63rd Miss America and the first Black woman in the history of the pageant to be crowned here, late September 17.

In 1983, Vanessa Williams shook the beauty industry when she became the first Black woman to win the Miss America Pageant. Although the title was short-lived due to Penthouse leaking nude photos of the model without her permission, for Black women, Vanessa Williams became the queen that stole our hearts forever.

Rihanna

Rihanna at Christian Dior Couture Spring 2024 as part of Paris Couture Fashion Week held at Musée Rodin on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Our girl Riri takes no days off! She has succeeded in music, movies, fashion, and beauty. Fans were overjoyed when she launched Fenty Beauty. The brand catapulted to success and became the fastest-growing beauty brand created by a Black woman. Fenty Beauty also became known for the “Fenty Effect,” as, after launching with 40 shades in their shade range, we began seeing more and more beauty brands create more inclusive foundation shades.

Maria Borges

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Maria Borges walks the runway during the Thom Browne show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 on March 4, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

It’s incredibly frustrating to know there was once a time when society didn’t accept natural hair. Black women hid their tresses with relaxers and wigs to appear more “presentable.” The natural hair movement has made great strides since then, but it took many brave women to transform the irrational judgments made about our crown. Maria Borges, for example, walked with confidence down the runway with her natural hair. It was the first time anyone had made the then “bold move” at a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks during 33rd Edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Party at All Star Cafe in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Tyra Banks is a name that doesn’t need much introduction. Our girl has been strutting the runway and captivating our attention through television shows like America’s Next Top Model and The Tyra Banks Show. Additionally, the supermodel was the first Black woman to ever appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1996. Over two decades later, the model made history with the magazine by becoming the oldest woman on the cover. Proving age isn’t anything but just a silly little number.

IMAN

Iman during “King of The Hill” – New York Premiere in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Model IMAN was the first to create a makeup line catered to darker skin tones. IMAN Cosmetics was created to represent all ethnicities and skin tones so no woman would feel unseen at their local beauty store or in a makeup artist’s chair again. The model’s efforts set the standard for other beauty brands to consider women of all skin tones when creating beauty products.

Alek Wek

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 17: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Alek Wek attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Alek Wek became the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Elle Magazine. She appeared on the cover with minimal makeup and an exceptional glow. She later revealed to ELLE that her beauty secret was only $3.69! “I use Johnson & Johnson! I use their baby oil gel! That’s it.”

Patrice Grell Yursik

SANTA MONICA, CA – OCTOBER 23: Patrice Grell Yursik attends The Beauty Social Presented by Beautylish – Day2 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel on October 23, 2011 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage)

Patrice Grell Yursik, known as Afro Bella, is known for her trailblazing efforts within the natural hair movement. Yursik was one of the first natural hair bloggers to educate women on the power of wearing our natural hair. Her blog provided women with natural hair tips, product recommendations, and personal stories. Yursiks’s efforts allowed her to write for outlets like Vogue and ESSENCE, becoming the “Godmother of brown beauty blogging,” according to her website. She is now one of WWD’s 50 Most Influential People in the Multicultural Beauty Market.