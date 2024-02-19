Why I’m Considering Becoming A Blowout Baddie

Getty Images / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin.

When the natural hair movement began, I felt like I could finally embrace the part of me that was suppressed for so long. Every week, I indulged in wash days. I was trying out new products and techniques shared by the latest natural hair gurus. Wearing my natural hair was about more than embracing my roots. It brought me closer to my sisters and my community, and I found joy in seeing other Black women proudly wearing their natural hair. We’d often hype one other up with an, “okay, I see you, sis,” as we crossed paths.

As of late, it seems like our community is embarking on a different path. I’m considering following suit. After ten years of wash-n-gos, twist-outs, and protective styles, my hair care routine feels like a job I’ve invested in for too long. Doing overtime in the shower on wash days, purchasing overly priced hair products, and fighting with shrinkage have made me question whether the return on investment is worth it. Blowout appointments that were once frowned upon by the community have suddenly become increasingly popular again. And who could blame them? As much as natural hair is empowering, it is also a lot of work. It’s safe to say that many of us are tired.

After all the work I had put into my hair, I feel guilty for considering returning to blowouts, though. Especially after decades of being told my natural hair wasn’t “good enough” by beauty standards prior. Am I conforming to the standard I fought to break away from? Afterall, transitioning to natural hair was a profoundly personal journey to radical acceptance. I’ve grown emotionally attached to my curls because they proudly represent a part of my childhood identity hidden by relaxers. Despite all this, some of me still misses the ease of blown-out hair. While my curls are beautiful, ease isn’t part of this journey.

Being a blowout baddie is becoming increasingly attractive to me everyday. However, it is essential to weigh out the pros and cons. Affordability is a huge bonus! Not having to purchase as many hair products and a one-time purchase of heat tools could save me hundreds of dollars in salon appointments a month. Nevertheless, the actual cost may be in heat damage over time… although there are new heat tools like Dyson and GHD that are designed to protect hair from extreme heat damage. Naturally, I may have to do a healthy hair journey if an overuse of these tools occurs. Is it worth it? This is the real question.

Changing to a new hairstyle is a challenging decision. Our hair carries many memories, energy, and is a major part of our identity. Still, this shouldn’t stop us from having fun with our hair. The natural movement is supposed to be liberating and not feel like a “trend prison.” Allowing myself to feel free by embracing styles that bring more ease is my way of celebrating the versatility of being a Black woman. Natural hair, blowouts, and protective styles can all coexist seamlessly. Hair is an expression of our culture, and how we express ourselves changes over time. And for me, it just might be time for another change.