7 Watermelon-Infused Products You Need To Refresh Your Skin This Summer

We are positive that we don’t have to school you on the benefits of eating watermelon, but did you know that applying watermelon extracts onto your skin has the same amazing results as ingesting the delectable fruit?
According to experts, every part of the fruit from the rind to the flesh (and even the seeds) provide nutrients that the skin needs to flourish: vitamins A, C, B1, B5, and B6, and minerals like magnesium, potassium, copper, zinc, and phosphorous.
Here are just a few benefits that come with applying watermelon to the skin:
- It keeps the skin hydrated making it look fresh and clean.
- It reduces inflammation that is caused by irritation to the skin.
- The antioxidant lycopene and vitamins A and C reduce the damaging effects of free radicals.
- Vitamin C aids in the production of collagen, giving your skin a youthful bounce, while smoothing out fine lines.
- The citrulline found in watermelon helps to protect the skin from extreme weather conditions.
- Exfoliating with the fruit will relieve the skin of dead skin cells to reveal a rich and radiant complexion.
Yes, love! Get into all the wonderful benefits of the sweet treat. We are here for it.
Below, check out our curated list of 7 amazing watermelon-infused products that will leave you radiant and refreshed just in time for the end of Summer and the start of Fall.
01
Purlisse Watermelon Energizing Face Mask
Soothes and moisturizes skin with a refreshing scent!
02
Truly Beauty Buns Of Glowry Glow & Tighten Butt Serum
An ultra-hydrating serum formulated with citrus-based methoxylated flavones to increase circulation, facilitate tissue drainage, and plump out dimpled skin. In other words, your peach will be smoother and tighter than ever. Easy on all skin types, watermelon extract is loaded with rejuvenating Vitamin E and can battle hyperpigmentation when applied topically
03
Revlon Rose Glow Face Gloss
Part skincare and part makeup, it’s infused with a Superfruit Complex (apple, watermelon, and lentil extract), glycerin, and olive oil extract for 24-hour hydration that won’t quit.
04
Garnier Green Labs Hyalu-Melon Replumping Serum Cream
For dehydrated skin, fine lines this is 3 products in 1: a cream for hydration, a serum for potency, a sunscreen broad spectrum SPF 30 for protection.
05
YESto Watermelon Refreshing Facial Wipes
These refreshing facial wipes cleanse, hydrate, and remove makeup, dirt and oil from your face and neck in just one swipe — right or left, it’s up to you. Formulated with antioxidant-rich Watermelon Extract and everyone’s favorite skin-soothing Aloe Vera, these wipes help leave skin refreshed, brighter, and smoother looking and are suitable for all skin types.
06
Tonymoly Watermelon Dew All Over Serum
Let this watermelon serum provide your skin with deep hydration from head to toe! Infused with Watermelon Extract, Aloe Leaf Extract, and Centella Asiatica this serum will reduce inflammation, lock in moisture and strengthen the skin’s barrier. With its lightweight cooling matte finish, it will instantly absorb into the skin without leaving a sticky or tacky residue making it the perfect moisturizer for both body and face! Get dewy skin easily from head to toe – day or night!
07
Kopari Moisturizing Lip Glossy w/ Shea Butter and Coconut Oil
An ultra-hydrating non-sticky lip balm with the perfect amount of shine. Use this glossy lip balm to rescue chapped lips and lock in moisture with antioxidants to nourish and smooth for a flawless shine! Our Lip Glossy comes in three shades Clear, Birthday Suit, and Watermelon for all the coco hydration you love, with a subtle tint.
TOPICS: beauty products watermelon skincare