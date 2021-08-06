7 Watermelon-Infused Products You Need To Refresh Your Skin This Summer

We are positive that we don’t have to school you on the benefits of eating watermelon, but did you know that applying watermelon extracts onto your skin has the same amazing results as ingesting the delectable fruit?

According to experts, every part of the fruit from the rind to the flesh (and even the seeds) provide nutrients that the skin needs to flourish: vitamins A, C, B1, B5, and B6, and minerals like magnesium, potassium, copper, zinc, and phosphorous.

Here are just a few benefits that come with applying watermelon to the skin:

It keeps the skin hydrated making it look fresh and clean. It reduces inflammation that is caused by irritation to the skin. The antioxidant lycopene and vitamins A and C reduce the damaging effects of free radicals. Vitamin C aids in the production of collagen, giving your skin a youthful bounce, while smoothing out fine lines. The citrulline found in watermelon helps to protect the skin from extreme weather conditions. Exfoliating with the fruit will relieve the skin of dead skin cells to reveal a rich and radiant complexion.

Yes, love! Get into all the wonderful benefits of the sweet treat. We are here for it.

Below, check out our curated list of 7 amazing watermelon-infused products that will leave you radiant and refreshed just in time for the end of Summer and the start of Fall.