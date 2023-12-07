Are Veneers Here To Stay? – A Celebrity Dentist Weighs In On The Cultural Phenomenon

Dimitrios Kambouris /Getty Images

What won’t a celebrity do with their fortune? Some may soup up an extravagant sports car or buy a 10-bedroom mansion in the hills. Meanwhile, others may think like Pharrell and drop $100,000 on Infinity Stone grills. Since the early ‘80s, dentistry for the Black community has been about more than just routine cleanings. Cosmetic enhancements, like grills, are often finding their home in the mouths of major celebrities as a status symbol. But iced-out teeth aren’t the only tools pop culture leaders are using to enhance their smiles.

Over 50 years before grills were popularized, veneers were invented by the Hollywood dentist Charles Pincus to enhance an actor’s appearance in a film. “Veneers are a thin, custom shell typically made of porcelain or composite resin that are designed to cover the front surface of teeth,” cosmetic dentist Dr. Quodarrius Toney (Dr. Q) tells ESSENCE. “Veneers can provide a natural-looking and aesthetically pleasing smile.” Now, as if the cousin to grills, Hollywood has remained interested in Pincus’s teeth-enhancing invention. From T.I. and Steve Harvey, to Denzel Washington and Cardi B, in recent years, celebrities have been known to “get a bag and fix their teeth.”

“There has been a noticeable increase in the demand for veneers in recent years,” Dr. Q says. “This is partly due to the influence of social media, where people often see and aspire to the flawless smiles of celebrities and influencers,” he adds. “Many celebrities openly discuss their cosmetic dental procedures, including veneers, in the media and on social platforms,” he continues. For Dr. Q’s patient, Glorilla, the rapper posted on Instagram last year to show off her new veneers and has not stopped cheesing since.

But, “while veneers have been popularized by celebrities and influencers, veneers are not necessarily a symbol of status or culture,” he says. “They are primarily sought after for their cosmetic benefits and ability to improve self-confidence,” he continues. According to Dr. Q, patients often request veneers for reasons other than celebrity influence, including: aesthetic improvement, stain and discoloration removal, correcting minor orthodontic issues, enhancing confidence and longevity, which all improve the cosmetic appearance of teeth.

And the procedure shows no signs of slowing down. According to Future Market Insights, the global dental veneers market was valued at around 2.7 billion dollars at the end of 2021. The procedure is expected to almost double in value within the next 10 years. “Many individuals report increased self-esteem and a greater willingness to smile and engage in social situations after getting veneers,” Dr. Q says. “Ultimately, veneers will likely remain a popular cosmetic dental option, serving those who seek both aesthetic improvements and long-lasting results.”