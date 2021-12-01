Courtesy of Brand

What do Savannah James and her Cruella Deville costume, Simone Biles on the latest Nov/Dec issue of ESSENCE, Taraji P. Henson at the 2021 Emmy Awards and Naomi Campbell at the 2021 BET Awards have in common? The answer is simple: they were all wearing hair from Upgrade Boutique. Once exclusively an e-commerce platform that offered wigs and hair extensions, the brand has become known for not only ease of purchase and styling, but also for a quality of hair that’s unrivaled by most. Well now, shopping Upgrade Boutique is even easier and that’s because the in-demand retailer has gone brick and mortar, and is doing so right in the heart of Houston.

Founded by Britney Winters in 2019, the venture-backed company is one only a handful of Black female-owned businesses to have raised more than $1 million. The technology-focused beauty destination will closely resemble the format of its online destination with customers still able to pick-up digital orders, book consultations, attend community events and receive private hair services.

However, that’s not the only way that Upgrade Boutique is setting itself apart from the rest. The space will offer coaching and training services to their stylist staff allowing them to expand their knowledge in both business and finance, and industry trends.

The exciting opening weekend was jam-packed with Houston fixtures such as celebrity stylist Weezy Thomas, whose clients include Michelle Williams, Choyce Brown and Sloane Stephens, and was wrapped with a proclamation from Mayor Sylvestor Turner.

However, if you can’t make it in to experience it IRL, no worries — the e-commerce platform is still thriving and seamless as ever to navigate. For all your bundle and wig needs (lace, frontal, coloring, customizing), look no further than Upgrade Boutique.