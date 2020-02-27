UOMA Beauty Wants To See Your Fiercest Carnival Looks

Photo: Courtesy of UOMA Beauty

UOMA Beauty is calling all Carnival Queens. The disruptive beauty brand is partnering with beauty influencers Jackie Aina, and Patrick Starrr to name UOMA Beauty’s Next Beauty Creator.

Today, UOMA Beauty launched its limited-edition Black Magic Carnival Collection, inspired by the exhilarating spirit of Carnival, and it includes 8 dazzling products for creating vibrant makeup looks you’ll love.

The brand also announced the #UOMACARNIVAL Challenge, which will give consumers the perfect opportunity to show off the mesmerizing makeup collection that features dazzling and super saturated pigments, that will make your melanin pop.

Consumers can upload their best Carnival-inspired makeup looks to UOMABeauty.com or Instagram, and tag @UOMABeauty and #UOMACarnival, for a chance to win up to $5000 in cash prizes and the distinction of being the brand’s Next Beauty Creator. UOMA, Aina, and Starr, who appear on the campaign images for the new collection, will select the winners.

Photo: Courtesy of UOMA Beauty

The competition closes March 27, so grab the collection on UOMABeauty.com, or at Ulta Beauty, to help you create a fierce face.

Check out the luxurious and magical makeup collection below.