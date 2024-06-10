The Truth About Beauty Supplements, According To An Expert

Brian Hagiwara / Getty Images

In recent years, the popularity of hair, skin, and nail supplements has skyrocketed, fueled by endorsements from celebrities and influencers. We’ve all seen #hairgoals and #glowingskin plastered across social media. But before you hit “add to cart,” let’s get the real tea. Not all products are good for us.

That said, to separate fact from fiction, relying on expert guidance and scientific evidence is essential. ESSENCE spoke to Valerie Agyeman, R.D.N., dietitian and host of the women’s health nutrition podcast Flourish Heights, who shares her insights on the effectiveness of beauty supplements and how to separate legitimate benefits from marketing hype.

Effectiveness vs. hype

The market for beauty supplements is vast, but not all products live up to their claims. While some supplements have research backing them, navigating the supplement aisle can be confusing. Agyeman stresses the importance of consulting your doctor before adding anything new to your routine. “The best approach is to talk to your healthcare provider for their expert recommendations.” Look for products with scientific studies, clinically proven ingredients, and third-party testing to ensure what’s on the label matches what’s inside.

Diet first, supplements second

The real MVP for healthy hair, skin, and nails? A balanced diet! Agyeman says that supplements can be a helpful add-on, but they shouldn’t replace nutrient-rich foods. “Supplements may help provide essential nutrients for skin, hair, and nail health, but they are not a magical solution and should never replace a nutrient-dense diet,” she says. Think: omega-3 fatty acids from salmon, lean proteins for building strong strands, B vitamins for healthy growth, and iron for overall well-being.

Don’t forget about gut health! A happy gut means better nutrient absorption, which is key for keeping your hair, skin, and nails thriving. Agyeman suggests incorporating sardines into your diet – they’re packed with omega-3s, protein, vitamins, and minerals– for a beauty boost from the inside out. “My favorite beauty-supporting foods are sardines due to their rich content of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and iron,” Agyeman explains. “These key nutrients work very hard to keep your hair, skin, and nails flourishing at its finest. I love a good sardine grain bowl, in pasta or on toast – so tasty!”

Supplement safety

When considering beauty supplements, it’s important to be aware of potential side effects and interactions with medications. Overdoing it on certain vitamins and minerals can lead to toxicity. You must always consult your doctor before starting a new regimen, especially if you have underlying health conditions or take medications, advises Agyeman.

Targeting your troubles

Some supplements might offer some support for specific concerns like wrinkles, acne, or thinning hair. Think collagen for elasticity, vitamin A for acne reduction (with doctor supervision!), omega-3s for healthy hair growth, or biotin and zinc for overall hair, skin, and nail health. However, remember, these aren’t magic. If you’re eating right, you might not need them.

“Another hot take: nutrients in foods are better absorbed by the body than those found in supplements, so you’re better off having a food-first approach,” Agyeman says. Also, factors like sun damage and underlying health issues can contribute to wrinkles, acne, and hair loss. See your doctor to rule these out and get the best treatment plan.

Long-term glow-up

Beauty supplements can offer temporary fixes, particularly in correcting known deficiencies. However, long-term benefits for hair, skin, and nails depend on a combination of genetics, lifestyle, and diet. Supplements should be viewed as a component of a holistic approach to health.

A dietitian’s recommendations

Before diving into the supplement world, consult with your doctor to see if you have any nutritional deficiencies. When choosing a supplement, prioritize quality! Look for third-party testing certifications to ensure safety and purity. “The first thing to do is to consult with your healthcare provider to identify any nutritional deficiencies or underlying health issues that may potentially impact your skin, nails, and hair,” Agyeman says.

“When it comes to choosing the best supplements, it’s always best to prioritize ingredients and quality. Look for third-party testing certifications from reputable organizations, including NSF, USP, and Clean Project Label, to ensure purity, potency, and safety.”