Tracee Ellis Ross Has The Perfect Solution For Dry Hands

Photo: Getty

Obsessive handwashing can lead to dry, cracked skin, and Tracee Ellis Ross has the perfect solution for the problem.

In an Instagram video on Monday, the black–ish star revealed that she’s always struggled with dry skin, and in high school, she would cover her body in vaseline and throw on a pair of sweatpants to alleviate the discomfort.

And now that the actress is washing her hands more frequently to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she’s resorted to the old trick to replenish the moisture in her hands. Except this time, she’s using socks and Bag Balm, a vaseline-like salve she says she got from Amazon.

“If this is the time also to practice hand health and to be safe and to be loving and gentle and kind with each other, which we also should always be doing, it is also a time to be as loving and gentle and kind to ourselves, and I think that includes our hands. So what I’ve been doing is covering my hands in Bag Balm,” said Ross.

“I like to do it at the end of the night because I don’t want sticky hands when I’m doing other stuff,” said Ross, who finishes the routine by sliding her palms into a fresh pair of white socks. “It’s like a little gentle loving version of self-care to replenish the moisture in your hands,” said Ross.

To see how it’s done, take a look at the video below.