Top 5 Sulfate-Free Shampoos For Textured Hair

Shutterstock

We all know the feeling — wash day. Whether you’re natural or relaxed, it’s a must to have an effective routine personalized for your textured coils. Black hair is trial and error— it takes time (and patience) to find the products that work best for you. If you’ve done your research, have given every product a try, and still can’t find the right match for you, we’ve got you covered. From the popular hair growth stimulation of Mielle and As I Am’s new collection, to shampoo for dry, itchy scalp from KeraCare® we’ve created a guide for no-fail shampoos for Black tresses.

KeraCare®, Avlon’s industry-leading hair care company is formulated for textured hair. With a range of products sold only to licensed cosmetologists, you can access a selection of these products license-free on KeraCare.com or at Sally Beauty. With cutting-edge technology for professional-grade formulations, KeraCare not only caters to salons but also brings the salon-quality hair care experience to the comfort of your home. For a sulfate-free cleanse, try the hydrating detangling shampoo. The pH balanced shampoo removes excess oils from the hair and scalp, repairs damaged hair and split ends, and provides moisture and condition to your coils.

For optimal results, we recommend pairing this product with the Humecto Creme Conditioner, Leave In Conditioner or other treatment products.

Introduced to the market in 2014, Mielle Organics is an emerging name in the hair care industry that has been gaining significant attention. Their journey began with the creation of the Advanced Hair Formula. We recommend the Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo to add hair strengthening biotin enriched with key nutrients, coconut and babassu seed oil, to reinforce longer, healthier coils. Try the shampoo, not only for their properties but aroma benefits for a good finishing scent.

You can use the shampoo with the trending Rosemary Mint Oil, Leave In Conditioner, or Mint Strengthening Hair Masque.

As I Am receives enthusiastic endorsements from both industry experts and devoted users of its classic collection. While you might already recognize the effectiveness of the Curl Clarity Shampoo, the brand has recently unveiled an innovative Rice Water collection that demands your attention. Their latest offering, the Rice Water Micellar Shampoo, is designed to stimulate hair growth, safeguard against hair loss, and thwart hair breakage.

The collection, enriched with Black Rice, Biotin, and Inositol, can be paired with their classic range, or the Rice Water Conditioner and Spray.

With KeraCare’s® potent products, it’s no wonder the brand appears twice on our list. The Dry Itchy Scalp Anti-Dandruff Moisturizing Shampoo is a must-try if you can’t resolve scalp inflammation. The shampoo is effective against dandruff and formulated to relieve conditions such as Seborrheic Dermatitis (scaly patches, inflamed skin, dandruff) and Seborrhea. With detangling properties and conditioning agents, the Moisturizing Shampoo will eliminate flakiness and protect the hair and scalp.

Use the product with the pairing conditioner for best results.

Aunt Jackie’s™ is a dedicated provider of all-natural hair care solutions, offering a diverse range of eight collections tailored to cater to every coiled and curly hair type. To experience one of the many benefits, consider trying out the Power Wash Intense Moisture Clarifying Shampoo. Specifically formulated for those who frequently use tacky, waxy, or oily hair care products, this shampoo is a powerful tool for eliminating impurities, build-up, and lingering residue. The infusion of aloe and apple cider vinegar contributes to a thorough cleanse, while grapeseed and jojoba oil, along with the addition of coconut milk, work together to soften your locks and effectively lock in essential moisture. For thick, coarse textures prone to knots, start at the root and gently finger detangle your hair to the ends. In contrast to the standard bi-monthly wash routine, Aunt Jackie’s Power Wash can be safely employed on a weekly or bi-weekly basis

You can pair the shampoo with Thirst Quenching Recovery Conditioner, Frizz Patrol Setting Mousse, or Shine Boss Sheen Mist.