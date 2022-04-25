Face Card: The Top 5 Moments Megan Thee Stallion’s Beauty Caught Our Attention

Megan Thee Stallion has been living up to her stallion name since her music debut in 2016, flaunting a body sculpted by the Gods!

“Since I was younger, probably about 15 or 16, I’ve always had the same body. Older guys would always be like, ‘Oh, you a stallion.’ So I finally had to ask like, is that a good thing?” The ‘Savage’ rapper told the Houstonia in 2017. “Everybody pretty much took it and ran with it, and then I put it as my main name on Twitter, and ever since then, everybody’s just been calling me Stallion.”

Not only does the 5’10 rapper serve us natural body to the max, but she also serves face; often sharing her skincare and makeup routine with her 29 million followers on Instagram.

On April 4th, Thee Stallion posted a selfie on her Instagram showcasing her clear and dewy skin. “I’m really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella,” she captioned the photo.

The “Body” rapper also shared her evening skincare routine with Harper’s Bazaar. “Every night I have to wash off 20 pounds of makeup that I had on all day from doing hot girl stuff,” she explains in the Harper’s Bazaar “Go To Bed With Me” franchise.

Many people were surprised that her nighttime skincare routine was very much affordable and achievable. “I use Cetaphil because I have sensitive skin and anything will make me break out” she shared in the Youtube video.

Megan also revealed that she uses Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes “to get all the Hot Girl Stuff off my face,” and Bio-Oil Skincare Oil “to get rid of the dark marks on my cheeks.”

From hitting the red carpet with a beat face to chilling by the pool serving us her natural glow, the 27-year-old sensation has many stunning beauty moments that have us taking notes.

Ahead, see some of Meg’s best beauty moments and why she is our favorite “Htown Hottie!”

The Announcement of her Plan B album

Attending her first Coachella 2022

On the red carpet for the 2022 Grammy’s

While enjoying a bag of Doritos

Megan serving it up poolside