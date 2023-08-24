Image courtesy of Shani Darden

As you prepare to gift magnificent presents to your loved ones during the upcoming months of celebration, such as holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings, now is the time to begin setting aside your funds. Whether it’s luxurious hair treatments, exquisite skincare essentials, or a myriad of indulgent self-care devices, the best in beauty devices are poised to claim the spotlight on your holiday wish lists — and budget — this season.

For the family members closest to us, big gifts may be well overdue. Check out our top 5 high-tech beauty gifts for the holidays just for your special someone.

Dyson, a household technology company, launched a special edition holiday collection for hair care. Now available in a new blue blush colorway, the three-product launch included the fan favorite Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer.

Give the gift of healthy curls with a product built to avoid hair damage. The five styling attachment hair dryer has advanced temperature control for fast drying without extreme heat. Use the wide tooth comb attachment to style bantu knots or gentle air attachment for more defined curls.

A percussive therapy company, Therabody is self-care. The TheraFace Pro is a new product from Therabody as a skincare innovation to treat skin concerns from acne to fine lines, and more.

The TheraFace is not only a facial massager. All of the most popular facial therapies, from percussive attachments and cleansing, to microcurrent and LED light therapy, are included in the handheld device. As a gift for skin care fanatics, including your daughter, granddaughter, or gift to self, the TheraFace Pro is the all-in-one facial tool to replace all of your other devices.

Shani Darden, an expert celebrity esthetician, re-engineered the Déesse Pro LED Light Therapy Mask. The Essence Best in Black Beauty Award-winning tool is the best splurge gift for the holidays.

The FDA-apprroved LED Device is clinically proven to reduce acne, pigmentation, and wrinkles. The medical grade device is a treatment for the face and neck with new dual diode technology to deliver the highest dose of red, blue, and near infrared light therapy. With not only skin benefits, the light therapy mask is proven to boost the mood, lower stress, and improve sleep for the gift recipient.

The Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, aside, the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler is featured in their new holiday collection as well. The hair care tool is engineered for all hair types, including human hair wigs and extensions, as the ultimate styling gift for the holidays.

The product features barrels to curl and wave in both directions, brushes to control and shape, and a multi-functional dryer to smooth and prevent flyaways. As a special edition gift for your mother or wife, the 9-attachment multi-styler is best for close family members with interest in hairstyling.

Skin care is not limited to the face. Dr. Dennis Gross, an expert dermatologist, developed a LED light therapy device for the body. After all, how can you reduce wrinkles on the face and not the body?

The SpectraLite™ BodyWare Pro is a device used to treat aging and acne, and relieve mild muscle and joint pain. In a combination of 148 red LED lights and 68 blue, wear the FDA-cleared device all over your body to match the reduced wrinkles on your face. Gift relief to your grandmother, mother, or aunt, with the SpectraLite as a solution to body skin concerns, pain, and other discomfort.