Toni Braxton Expands Beauty Empire With New Distribution Deal

Toni Braxton has always been synonymous with talent, grace, and style. Now, the GRAMMY award-winning singer/songwriter is making it easier for us to get our hands on her beauty secrets.

According to a press release, Braxton has inked a deal with Accelerate360 to propel the expansion of her company, TMB Beauty, which includes vegan skincare line Nude Sugar, and her fragrance BREATHE, and others.

“Since launching Nude Sugar in 2021, our brands have delivered spa luxury to all types of women within the comfort of their homes,” said Braxton, according to a press release. “Partnering with Accelerate360 helps us expand our existing retail partnerships while introducing online sales to our community, allowing us to scale our business and focus on future product innovation and growth.”

As part of the partnership, Accelerate360 will manage TMB Beauty’s Ulta distribution and offer 3PL and retail fulfillment services with other national and regional chains. Accelerate360 will provide TMB Beauty access to Iris360, the company’s proprietary advanced order management system which can power seamless integration with additional retailer eCommerce platforms at any time. The complete logistics solution ensures TMB Beauty has the capacity needed to support its long-term growth goals without interruption.

“We’re passionate about providing differentiated brands like TMB Beauty turnkey-growth solutions through our supply chain technology, including our national distribution and warehousing infrastructure and our eCommerce marketplaces,” said Accelerate360 Chief Business Officer and President of Distribution & Logistics Trey Holder, according to a press release. “The agility we’re providing Toni and her team allows them to continue to build loyalty with their shoppers, both in-store and online, while expanding their business.”