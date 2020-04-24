Tina Knowles-Lawson Says Getting her “Rusty Feet” Done Isn’t Worth It

Photo: Getty

Even though Tina Knowles-Lawson would love nothing better than to get her “rusty feet” done, she says going to nails salon amid the coronavirus pandemic isn’t worth it.

On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbot announced that hair and nail salons may open soon in her hometown, and Mama Knowles took to Instagram this week with a candid message urging people to stay home.

“We, as Black people, love to get our hair done. We love to get our feet done. I would love nothing better than to get my rusty feet done right now,” said Knowles-Lawson. “But let me tell you what. It’s not worth it.”

Beyoncé and Solange’s mom also shared that she loves to get her hair done professionally, but in the clip, she revealed that she did her hair herself.

“Why would that be the first place that they open,” she continued. “We need to stay at home. Its people dying every day. And Black people are dying at an alarming rate. You know, we can do without this. Let’s send a message that we are not dumb. We know what time it is. So please stay at home.”

Getting our hair and nails done is one of our favorite pastimes, but during these unusual times that are disproportionately affecting Black communities, it’s in our best interest to heed to Mama Knowles’ advice. “Protect your mothers, your grandmothers, your families.” And stay home.