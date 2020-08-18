This Business Accelerator Program Will Provide Support To Woman-Owned Beauty Brands

Photo: Getty

Sally Beauty and CosmoProf are in search of women beauty entrepreneurs to join Cultivate, their business accelerator program that’s aimed at helping woman-owned businesses in the hair care, hair color and nail category expand.

On Monday, President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Brickman announced the return of the inaugural program, which kicked off in 2018.

“We are excited to launch the second iteration of the Cultivate program, especially now when consumers are experimenting with DIY beauty and looking for the latest in beauty innovation,” said Brickman.

The top brands selected for the program will be enrolled in a four-week virtual boot camp that focuses on key areas such as merchandising, social media, marketing, e-commerce, store operations and entrepreneurship. And following the program’s Perfect Pitch Capstone event, where entrepreneurs will present their brand to senior-level Sally Beauty Supply and CosmoProf leaders, one company will be chosen to receive distribution at Sally Beauty and CosmoProf stores.

“We continue to be inspired by the terrific female entrepreneurs we work with and are committed to bringing the best of the best to our consumers while lifting up more female-owned brands,” said Aaron Alt, president of Sally Beauty Supply and Chief Financial Officer.

Beauty entrepreneurs who qualify are encouraged to apply for Cultivate by September 7 at sallybeauty.com/cultivate or cosmoprofbeauty.com/cultivate.