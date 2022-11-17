These Protective Styles Are A Must-Try This Winter

After a summer full of frontals and sew-ins, we’ve entered a good silk press season. And although humidity may be gone for a while, your strands are still open to environmental damage and stressors from the cold. While I, too, am obsessed with blowouts, it may be time to give our hair a rest with a protective style.

Protective styles aren’t just limited to the natural community. It’s a way to keep your hair healthy without constant manipulation from brushes, water, or products daily, saving you a lot of time and maintenance. During fall and winter, hair is subject to being dryer than usual, which brings split ends, static from hats and scarves, and even hair loss. With hairstyles like braids, twists, and locs, your tresses are safely tucked away, protected by the faux hair used. There are numerous ways to style it under the central umbrella, such as passion twists, knotless braids, butterfly locs, and crochet strands, all in various lengths and thicknesses.

While trying to stay warm this winter, save 30 minutes of a wash day with one of these protective styles to try, and instead of scrolling through pages of Pinterest boards and Instagram searches, we’ve put together our favorite looks to make it easy to show your stylist.