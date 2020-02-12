Issa Rae Wore The Perfect Valentine’s Day Look To The World Premiere Of ‘The Photograph’

Photo: Getty

Valentine’s Day is this Friday. It’s also when The Photograph movie starring Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield will hit theaters. Make it a date night and extra special with a beauty look your significant other will admire.

At the world premiere of the film on Tuesday night, Issa Rae gave us the perfect hair and makeup inspiration for the romantic holiday.

She was spotted in soft curls that spiraled down to her shoulders, flirty fanned out lashes, a sultry red lip, and a cat-eye that would leave anyone who looks into your eyes, mesmerized.

Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

There were a few more beauty looks we loved on the red carpet. Check them out below.