Issa Rae Wore The Perfect Valentine’s Day Look To The World Premiere Of ‘The Photograph’

Valentine’s Day is this Friday. It’s also when The Photograph movie starring Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield will hit theaters. Make it a date night and extra special with a beauty look your significant other will admire.
At the world premiere of the film on Tuesday night, Issa Rae gave us the perfect hair and makeup inspiration for the romantic holiday.
She was spotted in soft curls that spiraled down to her shoulders, flirty fanned out lashes, a sultry red lip, and a cat-eye that would leave anyone who looks into your eyes, mesmerized.
There were a few more beauty looks we loved on the red carpet. Check them out below.
01
DeWanda Wise
"The Photograph" World Premiere
02
Justine Skye
"The Photograph" World Premiere
03
Chante Adams
"The Photograph" World Premiere
04
Wakeema Hollis
"The Photograph" World Premiere
05
Issa Rae
"The Photograph" World Premiere