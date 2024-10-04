The Lip Bar Launches HBCU Glosses For Homecoming Season

Courtesy of The Lip Bar

The buzz around back-to-school beauty—from 5 a.m. skincare routines and professional first day makeup to controversial 30-inch wigs—has hit an all-time high.

And this energy continues—especially now that Homecoming season is in full swing. Specifically, The Lip Bar is partnering with the HBCU Culture Shop to launch a limited-edition HBCU-inspired lip gloss collection.

As a FAMU alumni, The Lip Bar founder Melissa Butler says college was the foundation of her success. “My first customers and employees went to HBCUs,” she tells ESSENCE. “I wanted to show some love in honor of how much love HBCUs have given men and women for centuries, especially FAMU,” Butler adds. “I owe so much to my HBCU and the richness of the culture is unsurpassed.”

Her favorite shade in the 7-look collection? Red “Rattlers”, of course. “Beyond that, I really love the shades ‘HBCU girly,’ ‘Hampton U,’ and ‘Jaguars,’” she says, calling out the neutral brown, taupe, and deep brown shades she wore during her college days. “We were deeply into smoky nude glosses, ice blue shadow, and eye liner,” says. “We wore business casual to the club and our hair was fried. Flat irons hated to see us coming.”

However, the latest collection to join The Lip Bar’s current offerings—including lipstick, lip liner, and lip oil—is not like the other products. “The sheer wash of color in the HBCU Collection is an innovation we have not done before,” Butler says, with the intention to develop a universal lip. And, safe to say, they succeeded.

The limited-edition collection is available on thelipbar.com while supplies last.