The Drugstore Lashes That Made Doja Cat’s Eyes Pop At Last Night’s Grammy’s

If you were watching music’s greatest night, you saw rapper/singer Doja Cat accept her well-deserved first Grammy alongside SZA for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance.

While most of us were ecstatic about the win, we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight how stunning the “Woman” singer looked, wearing not one, but two custom Versace gowns. We expected her to serve a look, but we must say we were surprised to find out that, the Grammy winner’s glam featured drugstore lashes. Wow!

Celebrity makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas shared with Essence his breakdown of how he achieved her flawless look and sealed it with a Kiss.

“PAT McGRATH LABS x Bridgerton II collection is so romantic, and I couldn’t wait to get my hands on it,” Casillas shares. “Doja’s minty dress blended so well to using more natural tones and we instantly felt Marie Antoinette’s opulence. The dreamy eye look was made possible by the rich pigments in the eye shadow palettes of MOTHERSHIP I: Subliminal Palette and MOTHERSHIP VII: Divine Rose.”

Casillas blessed the “Juicy” rapper’s brows with Benefit’s brow collection, which can be readily achieved at home, to enhance her eyes. With Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil ($24) in shade 3.75, Casillas filled in and sculpted Doja’s brows.

Next, with an ultra-fine eyebrow pencil that lasts 12 hours, he drew hair-like strokes. Then, with a custom-molded, dual-sided wand that coats hairs from root to tip, Casillas set Doja Cat’s brows with Benefit Cosmetics 24-HR Brow Setter ($24), a clear brow gel that shapes and tames brows while locking on makeup.

To complete the look Casillas added lashes from KISS that truly made the “Kiss Me More“ Grammy winner’s eyes stand out. “I completed the red carpet look using one of my favorite new lashes by KISS from the new Masterpiece collection in Pret-a-Porter. I love the doll-like definition it adds to the eye while still being fluffy and feminine,” Casillas shares.

The KISS Lash Couture Strip Lash Adhesive in Clear ($6) and the new KISS Lash Couture Masterpiece Lash in Pret-A-Porter ($10) can each be purchased at your favorite drug store or on KISSusa.com